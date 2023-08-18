Kerala News LIVE: Rain likely to lash in THESE districts today

9.30 AM: Rain likely to lash in THESE districts today

According to the notification issued by IMD on 17.08.2023 at 7 am, there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in the Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to experience light to moderate rain in the next four days.

8.50 AM: RailTel receives tender for technical assistance in K-FON operation

RailTel, the service provider of SRIT, has received the tender for technical assistance in connection with the operation of K-FON. The tender was awarded to RailTel while the SITSA Company, which won the tender first, continued the legal battle. The tender conditions were rewritten in their favor to protect the interest of K-FON's SRIT, which had canceled the tender process twice.

8.35 AM: Surgical clip gets stuck in 14-year-old's stomach; Family accuses Thrissur private hospital

Thrissur-based Daya Hospital is accused by the family of a 14-year-old kid of leaving a surgical clip in his stomach following an appendix operation in June. According to the Viyyur Police, they have filed a case based on a complaint and are looking into the matter.

8.25 AM: Ivory possession case: Perumbavoor court directs Mohanlal to appear on Nov 3

Actor Mohanlal has been directed to appear for trial, before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Perumbavoor in the ivory possession case on November 3. The case pertains to the recovery of four ivory tusks in 2011 by the Income Tax Department from the actor's residence at Thevara in Kochi. He was booked under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

8.15 AM: UDF hartal in Idukki today over land-related rules

The UDF in the Idukki district has organised a hartal today starting from 6 am to 6 pm. The Congress is demanding the amendment of the 1964 and 1993 Land Regulations, withdrawal of the construction ban in 13 panchayats near Munnar and resumption of land title distribution.