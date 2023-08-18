Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ivory possession case: Perumbavoor court directs actor Mohanlal to appear on Nov 3

    The case pertains to the recovery of four ivory tusks in 2011 by the Income Tax Department from actor Mohanlal's house in Kochi.

    Ivory possession case: Perumbavoor court directs actor Mohanlal to appear on Nov 3 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

    Ernakulam: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Perumbavoor has summoned actor Mohanlal to appear for trial in the case of illegal ivory possession. The actor must appear on November 3. An earlier plea by the state government to stop prosecuting the matter had been rejected by the court. The case pertains to the recovery of four ivory tusks in 2011 by the Income Tax Department from the actor's residence at Thevara in Kochi. He was booked under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

    The ivory, according to Mohanlal, was purchased from K Krishnakumar. 

    The assistant public prosecutor had argued for the case's withdrawal when the actor informed the court that he has a certificate of ownership for the ivory sets.

    In opposition to petitions brought by AA Paulose and James Mathew, the state had claimed before the High Court of Kerala that the issue was not relevant to outside parties. The court nonetheless determined that the matter was of public interest and advised the magistrate court to continue the case. 

     The other accused in the case are P.N. Krishnakumar, K. Krishnakumar and Nalini Radhakrishnan.

    Even though the actor received a certificate of ownership for the ivory from the Forest Department five years later, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India underlined in a 2018 report that the certificate had been provided in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. In 2019, the Forest Department subsequently submitted a chargesheet against the defendant.

    The actor was last seen in the Tamil flick 'Jailer' in a guest appearance directed by Nelson Dilipkumar alongside superstar Rajinikanth.

     

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal rains Rs 10000 crore damage estimated due to heavy rainfall over 70 dead gcw

    Himachal rains: Rs 10,000 crore damage estimated due to heavy rainfall, over 70 dead

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's first 3D-printed post office Bengaluru; check details AJR

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's first 3D-printed post office Bengaluru; check details

    Kerala: Surgical clip left in teenager's stomach after surgery; Family accuses Thrissur private hospital anr

    Kerala: Surgical clip left in teenager's stomach after surgery; Family accuses Thrissur private hospital

    Bihar Gunmen kill journalist after barging into his home in Araria

    Bihar: Gunmen kill journalist after barging into his home in Araria

    Unacademy sacks teacher who urged students to vote for educated candidates releases statement gcw

    Unacademy sacks teacher who urged students to vote for ‘educated candidates’

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam film 'Jailer' REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan's period thriller worth watching? Here's what audiences say RBA

    Malayalam film 'Jailer' REVIEW: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan's thriller worth watching? Here's what audiences say

    6 food items you should not store in refrigerator gcw eai

    6 food items you should not store in refrigerator

    Raw eggs to Papaya: 8 foods to avoid when Pregnant ATG

    Raw eggs to Papaya: 8 foods to avoid when Pregnant

    Himachal rains Rs 10000 crore damage estimated due to heavy rainfall over 70 dead gcw

    Himachal rains: Rs 10,000 crore damage estimated due to heavy rainfall, over 70 dead

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's first 3D-printed post office Bengaluru; check details AJR

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India's first 3D-printed post office Bengaluru; check details

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon