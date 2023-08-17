Monson Mavunkal case: Crime Branch names IG Lakshman as mastermind in antiquities scam

IG Lakshman is accused of attempting to sabotage the case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal. The Crime Branch found that he had kept up a close relationship with Monson Mavunkal even after the fraud case garnered media attention, and he was suspended on November 10, 2021.

Kochi: The Crime Branch has named Inspector General of Police (IG) G Lakshman as the mastermind behind the antiquities scam involving Monson Mavunkal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued notice to him directing him to appear for interrogation on August 14. However, he skipped the interrogation citing health problems. The Kerala government on Wednesday moved the High Court seeking to quash the interim bail granted to IG Lakshman.

The Crime Branch accused the IG of attempting to elude the probe while asserting that the probe team has key evidence in the case. It is believed that he skipped the interview out of concern about his attention. There are also suspicions regarding the top cop's Ayurvedic treatment and medical records. Although there is a top-notch Ayurvedic hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, the IG sought treatment in a dispensary in Vellayani. The Crime Branch asserts that it is believed that he falsified a medical report and exploited his IPS status.

IG Lakshman is accused of attempting to sabotage the case involving cheating. The Crime Branch found that he had kept up a close relationship with Monson Mavunkal even after the fraud case garnered media attention, and he was suspended on November 10, 2021.

On September 23, 2021, a complaint was filed against Mavunkal for allegedly defrauding people out of Rs. 10 crores on the pretext of returning the money. Additionally, it was claimed that the accused had misled the complainants by presenting them with false data associated with his account.