    Kerala: Surgical clip left in teenager's stomach after surgery; Family accuses Thrissur private hospital

    After an operation for appendicitis in Thrissur's Daya Hospital a surgical clip was left inside the stomach of a 14-year-old boy. He underwent a second surgery on August 5 and had the clip taken out.

    Kerala: Surgical clip left in teenager's stomach after surgery; Family accuses Thrissur private hospital anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

    Thrissur: The family of a 14-year-old boy has claimed that Daya Hospital in Thrissur left a surgical clip within the stomach after operating for appendicitis in June. According to a complaint, the Viyyur Police have filed a case and will look into the matter. The boy's mother, Sajna Naseem, claimed that he was admitted to Daya Hospital on June 11 due to severe stomach discomfort. After an initial assessment and scans, hospital officials advised surgery.

    On June 12, the boy had an operation to remove his appendix, and he was discharged the next day.

    "But he continuously vomited and felt quite weak. We placed him on rest for three weeks, but there was scarcely any progress," stated Naseem.

    She claimed that following additional tests, the Daya Hospital recommended another surgery. "We took the child to Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam after growing suspicious. When they took X-rays and recommended scans on July 27, we learned that the Daya Hospital had left a surgical clip in my son's stomach. He underwent a second surgery on August 5 and had the clip taken out," according to Naseem.

    The boy's family has complained that Daya Hospital staff mistreated them this week when they approached them. 

    "Until justice is served, we will battle against the Daya authorities," Naseem said.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
