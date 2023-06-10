Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala News LIVE: 4-year-old girl, who was hacked to death by father, cremated next to her mother's pyre

    Kerala News LIVE: Nakshatra (4), who was hacked to death with an axe by her father Sree Mahesh, was cremated next to her mother's pyre on Friday. The in-laws of the Mahesh have also raised suspicion over the death of the victim's mother Vidya, who was found hanging three years ago.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    10.07 AM: Arikomaban's presence confirmed in Kanyakumari forest borders

    The rice-eating wild tusker Arikomban's was spotted in the Kanyakumari forest borders after radio collar signals confirmed its presence in the area. According to Ilayaraja, the district forest officer (DFO) for Kanyakumari, a 15-person team has been tasked with monitoring the Kodayar forest borders in three shifts. Earlier, there were disruptions in the radio collar signals on Thursday, however, the signals were restored by evening.

    9.49 AM: 4-year-old girl, who was hacked to death by father, cremated next to her mother's pyre

    The four-year-old Nakshatra, who was hacked to death with an axe by her father Sree Mahesh, was cremated next to her mother's pyre on Friday. The in-laws of the accused have raised suspicion over the suicide of Nakshatra's mother Vidya three years ago. Mahesh attempted suicide by slashing his throat on Thursday inside the prison. According to hospital authorities, his condition is stable and is improving. 

    9.07 AM: Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours; Kerala to receive heavy rainfall

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the "very severe" cyclonic storm Biparjoy would move north-northeast over the next twenty-four hours and intensify even further. With this, the yellow alert which was announced in 8 districts in Kerala has been extended to 10 districts. According to the new notification, a rain alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts. A yellow alert has also been announced in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts tomorrow. 

    8.30 AM: Shraddha death case: Kerala HC directs police to provide protection for Amal Jyothi Engineering College 

    The Kerala High Court has directed the police to provide protection to Amal Jyothi College of Engineering at Kanjirappally near Kottayam. Following the institution's request for security so that it may finish the admissions process there, Justice N Nagaresh granted interim protection for one month. In order for the college to conduct the admissions process with "smooth functioning," the court ordered the police to provide protection. The students have been protesting after the suicide of the second-year student Shraddha Satheesh, allegedly due to the harassment of the teachers.

    8.20 AM: CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders Vigilance investigation against Opposition leader VD Satheesan

    In relation to the Punarjani programme in the district of Paravur, the Kerala government has authorised a preliminary investigation by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) into Opposition Leader VD Satheesan. Jaison Panikulangara, an office-holder for the Kathikudam action council, complained to the chief minister, which served as the foundation for the investigation. Without the required authorization from the Central Government, Satheesan is alleged to have solicited foreign funding in violation of the law.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
