Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours; Kerala to receive heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the "very severe" cyclonic storm Biparjoy would move north-northeast over the next twenty-four hours and intensify even further. A yellow alert has been sounded in 10 districts of Kerala including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

Thiruvananthapuram: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the "very severe" cyclonic storm Biparjoy would move north-northeast over the next twenty-four hours and intensify even further.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy at over east-central Arabian Sea near lat 16.0N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further and move north-northeast wards," the IMD tweeted.

Also read: Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall

With this, the yellow alert which was announced in 8 districts in Kerala has been extended to 10 districts. According to the new notification, a rain alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts. A yellow alert has also been announced in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts tomorrow.

A yellow alert has been sounded in-

June 10- Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

June 11: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

There are also chances of isolated rainfall across the state. Heavy rains mean rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

The Met Office had already warned fishermen from venturing into the seas near the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep due to Cyclone Biparjoy's predicted intensification in the upcoming 36 hours.

According to IMD, the monsoon arrived in the south Indian state on Thursday, seven days later than expected. The weather organization's declaration came despite a warning from scientists that the onset of the weather system is likely to remain weak and move slowly over the peninsula due to cyclone Biparjoy.

Also read: Southwest monsoon hits Kerala, declares IMD; Yellow alert in 9 districts