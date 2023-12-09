Kerala News LIVE: Body of Kanam Rajendran will brought to Thiruvananthapuram soon

10:00 am: Young man committed suicide after posting on Instagram

A young man committed suicide after posting on Instagram. Ajmal (28), a native of Aluva, committed suicide yesterday evening. Recently, Ajmal came back from Dubai after his job was not good.

9:23 am: 6 people including doctor arrested for making fake liquor

6 people including Dr Anoop were taken into custody over making fake liquor in Thrissur. The officials informed that 1200 liters of liquor were found.

8:49 am: Man arrested for sexually harassing minor girl in bus in Kochi

The police have arrested a man who exhibited nudity in front of a 10th-grade student in a private bus in Ernakulam. Jayan, a resident of Njarakal who was a passenger in the bus, was arrested by the Ernakulam Town North Police. Police said that a case has been registered against him under the POCSO Act

8:26 am: Dr. Shahna death case: Father of accused Dr Ruwais missing; search continues

The police said that the father of the accused, Dr. Ruwais, is absconding after the incident came to light. The police intensified their search, including his relative's home, but could not find him.

Kerala will pay tribute to CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran today. The body will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram soon from Kochi. The body will be brought by helicopter from Kochi Amrita Hospital around 7 am.

8:07 am: Nava Kerala Sadas temporarily stopped due to CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran's demise

The Nava Kerala Sadas has been temporarily stopped due to the demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran. The Nava Kerala Sadas were to be held today in the Thrippunithura, Thrikakkara, Piravam, and Kunnathunad constituencies. The tour will continue from Perunpavur tomorrow after 2 pm. Navakerala Sadas will also be held in Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha constituencies on Sunday.