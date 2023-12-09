Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Nava Kerala Sadas temporarily stopped after demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran

    The Nava Kerala Sadas has been temporarily stopped after the demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran.  It will be held after the funeral of Kanam Rajendran.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    Kochi: The Nava Kerala Sadas has been temporarily stopped after the demise of CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran. The Nava Kerala was planned to be held at Thrippunithura, Thrikkakkara, Piravom, and Kunnathunad constituencies today. It will be held after the funeral of Kanam Rajendran.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the Nava Kerala Sadas will continue from Perumbavoor at 2 pm on Sunday. It will also continue in Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha constituencies. Meanwhile, the body of late CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram today. The body will be brought by helicopter from Kochi Amritha Hospital. 

    Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanam Rajendran passed away on Friday (Dec 5) following a cardiac arrest. He was 73 and breathed his last while undergoing treatment. His health had kept him out of active politics for more than three months. According to earlier reports, Kanam requested a three-month break from the party's responsibilities. 

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Kanam Rajendran. He said that CPI has lost one of the pillars of left unity. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Kanam Rajendran made unparalleled contributions to strengthening the communist movement, strengthening working-class unity, protecting democratic movements, and preserving secular values.

