Kerala mother-son duo clear Public Service Commission exam together

For all the right reasons, a mother and son pair from Kerala have been dominating headlines. A mother and son team from Malappuram, Bindu, 42, and Vivek, 24, passed the Public Service Commission (PSC) test together.

Vivek told the news agency that he attended coaching lessons with his mother. "My father set up all the facilities for us, and my mother brought me here," Vivek said and added that his mother and he were highly motivated by their professors. He said that despite the fact that they had both studied together, he had never imagined the two of them passing the exam simultaneously. Vivek said, "We're both really thrilled."

Bindu began reading novels to her kid while he was in class 10 in order to inspire him. Bindu became inspired while encouraging her kid to study for the PSC tests. According to NDTV report, Bindu has been a teacher at an anganwadi centre for the past ten years. She also expressed her gratitude for the motivation and support she received from her friends, her kid, and the coaches at her coaching centre during her training.

The mother-son team is getting ready to start working for the government. According to reports, Bindu received a score of 38 on the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam and a score of 92 on the Last Grade Servants (LGS) exam. According to reports, Bindu passed the PSC test on her fourth attempt after failing on her first two attempts—two for the LGS exam and one for the LDC. Additionally, Twitter users are praising the mother-son team.

In Kerala, the maximum age for Stream-2 employment is 40, however there are a few exceptions for particular categories. The Other Backward Classes group will have a three-year relaxation period. It is for a five-year period for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and widows. The relaxation time is 15 years for those with speech, hearing, and visual impairments, and 10 years for people with orthopaedic disabilities.

