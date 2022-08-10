How a leading e-commerce firm was duped of Rs 3 crore

High-end mobile phones were among the 5,731 products ordered from the e-commerce company through fake IDs using the Cash on Delivery option. The orders were subsequently cancelled, and a refund was claimed even when the products was not been actually delivered.

Unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Nagpur duped a leading e-commerce firm of Rs 3 crore by claiming a refund after creating bogus records of sale and return of products, Police said.

Police officials said the cyber wing of the Nagpur Crime Branch and the Economic Offences Wing are probing the case. Between April 9 and 16, the fraudsters sold different products on the e-commerce platform after creating bogus seller IDs.

Simultaneously, they also created fake customer IDs on the platform.

Modus Operandi

High-end mobile phones were among the 5,731 products ordered from the e-commerce company through these fake IDs using Cash on Delivery option. According to the police complaint filed by the e-commerce company, the orders were subsequently cancelled, and a refund was claimed even when the products was not been actually delivered.

The company officials realized that the firm had been duped following frequent order returns and money refunds, the police said.

Similar frauds have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana as well.

