Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How a leading e-commerce firm was duped of Rs 3 crore

    High-end mobile phones were among the 5,731 products ordered from the e-commerce company through fake IDs using the Cash on Delivery option. The orders were subsequently cancelled, and a refund was claimed even when the products was not been actually delivered.

    How a leading e-commerce firm was duped of Rs 3 crore
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    Nagpur, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    Unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Nagpur duped a leading e-commerce firm of Rs 3 crore by claiming a refund after creating bogus records of sale and return of products, Police said.

    Also Read: This Tripura village waited 80 years for electricity

    Police officials said the cyber wing of the Nagpur Crime Branch and the Economic Offences Wing are probing the case. Between April 9 and 16, the fraudsters sold different products on the e-commerce platform after creating bogus seller IDs. 

    Simultaneously, they also created fake customer IDs on the platform.

    Modus Operandi

    High-end mobile phones were among the 5,731 products ordered from the e-commerce company through these fake IDs using Cash on Delivery option. According to the police complaint filed by the e-commerce company, the orders were subsequently cancelled, and a refund was claimed even when the products was not been actually delivered.

    Also Read | Barely a month after DSP's killing during raid, Haryana govt says no illegal mining mafia in state

    The company officials realized that the firm had been duped following frequent order returns and money refunds, the police said.

    Similar frauds have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana as well.

    Also Read: PM Modi owns assets worth over Rs 2.23 crore; properties owned in Gandhinagar donated

    Also Read: Noida assault case: Arrogance crumbles, Shrikant Tyagi regrets abusing 'sister'

    Also Read: Railway police's quick action saves an older woman and son who slipped while boarding a train

    Also Read: Meet the Andhra farmer on padyatra of over 2000 km to wish PM Narendra Modi

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Gandhi tests COVID positive for second time Rahul Gandhi unwell cancels Alwar visit gcw

    Priyanka Gandhi tests COVID positive for second time; Rahul Gandhi unwell, cancels Alwar visit

    India75 Bal Thackeray to RK Laxman-7 India's best cartoonists RBA

    India@75: Bal Thackeray to RK Laxman-7 India's best cartoonists

    This Tripura village waited 80 years for electricity gcw

    This Tripura village waited 80 years for electricity

    Noida assault case Arrogance crumbles Shrikant Tyagi regrets abusing sister gcw

    Noida assault case: Arrogance crumbles, Shrikant Tyagi regrets abusing 'sister'

    Flood alert in Andra Pradesh after Godavari river water level rises - adt

    Flood alert in Andra Pradesh after Godavari river water level rises

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Gandhi tests COVID positive for second time Rahul Gandhi unwell cancels Alwar visit gcw

    Priyanka Gandhi tests COVID positive for second time; Rahul Gandhi unwell, cancels Alwar visit

    India75 Bal Thackeray to RK Laxman-7 India's best cartoonists RBA

    India@75: Bal Thackeray to RK Laxman-7 India's best cartoonists

    This Tripura village waited 80 years for electricity gcw

    This Tripura village waited 80 years for electricity

    Delhi Petrol Dealers Association announces 'No CNG Sale' day; here's why - adt

    Delhi Petrol Dealers Association announces 'No CNG Sale' day; here's why

    football UEFA super cup Cristiano Ronaldo helped me a lot proud to be Real Madrid's captain Karim Benzema snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo helped me a lot, proud to be Real Madrid's captain: Karim Benzema

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon