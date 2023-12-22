Kerala: Mother kills differently-abled daughter by throwing into well in Thiruvananthapuram

A mother killed her differently-abled daughter by throwing her into the well in Kollam. The accused mother, Mini, went to the police station and confessed the crime.

Thiruvananthapuram: A mother killed her differently-abled daughter by throwing her into the well in Kollam on Thursday ( Dec 21). The deceased child was identified as Anushka (8). The woman and her daughter have been missing since yesterday. The accused mother, Mini went to the police station and confessed the crime.

However, the mother said that she killed her child by suffocating her with a pillow in the bedroom and threw her into a well. The preliminary conclusion is that the mental tension due to family problems and the illness of the husband and daughter led to the murder.

Mini's husband has been suffering from cancer for six months. Mini and her daughter have been missing since December 19, when her husband was taken to the hospital by his relatives for treatment. When they returned, the house was locked. The family filed a complaint at the Chirayinkeezhu police station.

The police searched the home and found a shawl hanging on the fan during the inspection. Later, Mini reached the police station around 11 am yesterday and confessed to the crime. Anushka's body was found in the well near the house after the confession made by Mini. The body of the child has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for post-mortem.