  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala models' death case: Man who followed Ansi Kabeer's car seeks protection from arrest

    The investigation has been handed over to a new Kerala Police team; Hotel owner, staff being grilled

    Kerala models death case Man who followed Ansi Kabeer's car seeks protection from arrest
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kochi, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 1:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Startling details are emerging from the Kerala Police investigation pertaining to the accident that claimed the lives of Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, runner-up Anjana Shajan and a friend. Saiju Thankachan, who was allegedly following the models in an Audi car, has filed an anticipatory bail application in the high court. According to Saiju's bail application, he did not follow the models' vehicle.

    The petition claims that the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in was driving under the influence of alcohol and that was what caused the fatal accident. Saiju claimed that Abdul Rahman's statement that the accident was caused because he was following the car was false and that he only advised the driver not to drive under the influence of alcohol. 

    Police have obtained CCTV footage of the Audi car chasing the car in which the models were travelling, and footage of the Audi car returning to the scene of the accident moments later. The car returned after reaching Edappally. There are also shots of someone getting out of the car. Police suspect that both cars may have been racing.

    The investigation, meanwhile, has been handed over to a new team led by ACP BG George. The investigation team will work under the District Crime Branch. The other members of the probe team will be decided soon.

    Meanwhile, those at a night party at the hotel attended by the models are being questioned in connection with the case. The interrogation is being held at the Palarivattom police station. Six people, including 18 Hotel owner Roy Vayalat, were arrested on Wednesday for destroying a hard disk that was crucial in the case. The five arrested are hotel employees. 

    According to the family's complaint, hotel owner Vayalat's role is suspected in the car accident that led to Ansi's death. The complaint also alleges that the CCTV footage of the hotel on the night of the accident, which was destroyed by staff on Roy's instructions, doubles the mystery. The family also demanded to know why another vehicle chased the car in which the daughter and the group were travelling. 

    Both Ansi and Anjana had been active in the modelling industry and beauty pageants in Kerala. They were killed in an accident near Vyttila on the Ernakulam bypass at around 1 am on November 1. Their car collided with a passing bike and overturned and crashed into a tree. The car was completely destroyed in the accident. Ansi and Anjana died on the spot. Mohammad Aashiq and Abdul Rahman, who were in the car, were rushed to the hospital. Mohammad Ashiq, who was in critical condition, later died. The biker in the accident sustained only minor injuries. It was later revealed that the car involved in the accident was being chased by a group in another car. 

    Also Read

    Gurugram's Sadar Bazar gurudwara offers space to Muslims for namaz

    China built 4 new villages inside Bhutan: Why India should be worried and act now

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2021, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBSE ISCE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 SC quashes petition seeking hybrid exams gcw

    CBSE, ICSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: SC quashes petition seeking hybrid exams

    Gurugram Sadar Bazar gurudwara offers space to Muslims for namaz gcw

    A new hope arises as Gurugram's Sadar Bazar gurudwara offers space to Muslims for namaz

    India China Border Issue Diplomats try to end deadlock over disengagement

    India-China Border Issue: Diplomats try to end deadlock over disengagement

    Navjot Singh Sidhu not part of Channi jatha travelling to Kartarpur today to visit on Nov 20 gcw

    Navjot Singh Sidhu not part of Channi's 'jatha' travelling to Kartarpur today, to visit on Nov 20

    China built 4 new villages inside Bhutan: Why India should be worried and act now

    China built 4 new villages inside Bhutan: Why India should be worried and act now

    Recent Stories

    CBSE ISCE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 SC quashes petition seeking hybrid exams gcw

    CBSE, ICSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022: SC quashes petition seeking hybrid exams

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil qualifier match officials suspended for 'serious errors'-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil qualifier match officials suspended for 'serious errors'

    Audi India announces price hike up to Rs 22 lakh on A4 A6 Q8 and more Details inside gcw

    Audi India announces price hike up to Rs 22.12 lakh on A4, A6, Q8 and more; Details inside

    Preity Zinta becomes mother of twins via surrogacy; husband Gene Goodenough shared news on Twitter RCB

    Preity Zinta becomes mother of twins via surrogacy; husband Gene Goodenough shared news on Twitter

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiance Travis Barker gift worth $250,000 THIS is what she gifted drb

    Kourtney Kardashian buys fiancé Travis Barker gift worth $205,000; THIS is what she gifted

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon