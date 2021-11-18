  • Facebook
    A new hope arises as Gurugram's Sadar Bazar gurudwara offers space to Muslims for namaz

    Gurdwaras in Gurugram have now opened their doors and are allowing Muslims to perform namaz inside. 

    Gurugram Sadar Bazar gurudwara offers space to Muslims for namaz
    Team Newsable
    Gurugram, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 12:40 PM IST
    The district administration of Gurugram withdrew permission to conduct namaz at eight specified locations on November 3 because of objections from residents and various Resident Welfare Associations. Amid protests by right-wing organizations in Gurugram against performing 'namaz' in public, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij remarked on November 7 that religious ceremonies should be held inside places of worship. Such events on the highways should be avoided without the authorities' approval, Vij told reporters in Ambala. The Sona Chowk Gurudwara has also reopened.

    Gurdwaras in Gurugram have now opened their doors and are allowing Muslims to perform namaz inside. Harteerath Singh of the Hemkunt Foundation announced that the Sadar Bazaar Gurudwara is now available for Muslims who desire to give their namaz there. According to Gurudwara president Sherdil Singh Sidhu, it is a 'Guru Ghar,' accessible to all communities with no prejudice. There should be no politics involved here. The basement is now available for Muslim brothers to give 'Jumme ki namaz.' He went on to say that if there is an open place, Muslims should be permitted to conduct namaz, and that we shouldn't quarrel over such trivial matters.

    On November 5, BJP leader Kapil Mishra attended the Govardhan puja performed in Gurgaon's Sector 12A, where Muslims used to sacrifice 'namaz' every week. Samyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti organized the puja. A Gurgaon police officer had previously stated that no namaz will be offered at the spot that day. Aside from that, Deputy Commissioner Gurugram has formed a committee to determine locations for namaz, which includes Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDM), Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), members of Hindu/Muslim groups, and representatives from other social organizations. This committee will engage with communities to resolve the issue and ensure that locals have no trouble offering namaz in that area. Furthermore, the committee will ensure that no namaz is offered on any road, crossing, or public place.

