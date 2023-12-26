Kerala: Miscreants assault 3 cops in Kozhikode; arrested

Kozhikode: Three policemen, including the SI of Kozhikode Kakkur police station, were beaten up by a gang of alcoholics in Kozhikode. The police questioned the youth who were taking money from the passengers in the name of Christmas Carol. The accused attacked the police and also vandalized the police vehicle.

The incident took place on the Kozhikode-Balussery route around 10:30 pm last night. The group stopped the vehicles at the junction and forcefully collected money from the passengers. After stopping many vehicles, there was a traffic jam at the place and the locals called the control room. Later, SI Abdul Salam and two policemen came to the spot. The police asked the gang about the incident and a verbal dispute started among them. The group attacked the police and also rammed the police vehicle.

SI Abdul Salam and police officers Rajish and Biju were beaten up and sought treatment at the hospital. The accused Subin, Bijeesh, and Atul, natives of Chelanur, and Ajesh, a native of West Hill, were arrested in the case. The arrest is under the sections of obstruction of official duty and destruction of public property. They were produced in court and remanded. The Kakkur police informed that two more accused have been arrested in the case and the investigation is continuing.