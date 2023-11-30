Kerala: Man sentenced to 95 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor girl in Cherthala

A man was sentenced to 95 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.6 lakh for sexually assaulting a minor girl from the age of 5.

Cherthala: A man was sentenced to 95 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.6 lakh for sexually assaulting a minor girl from the age of 5. The Cherthala Fast Track Court convicted Shibu(54) under various sections. The case was registered by the police in 2022.

The court said that 20 years of imprisonment is sufficient as the sentences are to be served together and also said that he would be imprisoned for another 3 years if the fine was not paid. The accused used to take the child to a nearby home during any occasions, and functions since the age of 5. He took her to the backyard of the house and sexually assaulted her.

The child disclosed the incident during counseling of class 10 at her school. She told the matter to the councilor and they informed the child line. Following this, a case was registered and an investigation was conducted. The prosecution has produced 29 witnesses and 32 documents during the trial.