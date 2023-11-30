Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 95 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor girl in Cherthala

    A man was sentenced to 95 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.6 lakh for sexually assaulting a minor girl from the age of 5.

    Kerala: Man sentenced to 95 years in prison for sexually assaulting minor girl in Cherthala rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Cherthala: A man was sentenced to 95 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.6 lakh for sexually assaulting a minor girl from the age of 5. The Cherthala Fast Track Court convicted Shibu(54) under various sections. The case was registered by the police in 2022.

    The court said that 20 years of imprisonment is sufficient as the sentences are to be served together and also said that he would be imprisoned for another 3 years if the fine was not paid. The accused used to take the child to a nearby home during any occasions, and functions since the age of 5. He took her to the backyard of the house and sexually assaulted her.

    The child disclosed the incident during counseling of class 10 at her school. She told the matter to the councilor and they informed the child line. Following this, a case was registered and an investigation was conducted. The prosecution has produced 29 witnesses and 32 documents during the trial.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 9:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi urges people to vote, strengthen festival of democracy AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi urges people to vote, strengthen festival of democracy

    Kerala: Man sets father on fire due to financial issues in Kollam; dies rkn

    Kerala: Man sets father on fire due to financial issues in Kollam; dies

    Torrential rains plague Tamil Nadu, IMD issues 'orange alert' for several districts AJR

    Torrential rains plague Tamil Nadu, IMD issues 'orange alert' for several districts

    Kerala News live 30 november 2023 major highlights developments updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Three missing students from Thiruvananthapuram found safe in Kanyakumari

    Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Polling day, polling updates and voting percentage AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: Voting begins across 119 constituencies in state

    Recent Stories

    Who was Henry Kissinger, the diplomat who shaped US Cold War diplomacy?

    Who was Henry Kissinger, the diplomat who shaped US Cold War diplomacy?

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi urges people to vote, strengthen festival of democracy AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: PM Modi urges people to vote, strengthen festival of democracy

    Vogue Forces Of Fashion India 2023: Khushi to Karisma Kapoor, celebs dress in their best attires RKK

    Vogue Forces Of Fashion India 2023: Khushi to Karisma Kapoor, celebs dress in their best attires

    Kerala: Man sets father on fire due to financial issues in Kollam; dies rkn

    Kerala: Man sets father on fire due to financial issues in Kollam; dies

    Karnataka: NIMHANS hospital accused of delayed treatment after infant, rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru, dies vkp

    Karnataka: NIMHANS hospital accused of delayed treatment after infant, rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru, dies

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon