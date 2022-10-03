Kerala Lottery Results: Win-Win Lottery W 687 draw at 3pm, check prizes

The result of this week's Win-Win lottery will later be published in the Kerala Gazette and on the official website -- keralalotteries.com

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will on Monday come out with the results of the Win-Win Lottery W 687. The draw will happen around 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The result of this week's Win-Win lottery will later be published in the Kerala Gazette and on the official website -- keralalotteries.com

Last week's Win-Win Lottery W 686 winning ticket number was WL 750161, which was bought in Payyanur, in the Kannur district. The second prize was won by a ticket from Chittur in Palakkad (WH 325009).

Let us take a look at the prize breakup of this week's Win-Win Lottery W 687 lottery:

First Prize: Rs 75,00,000



Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000



Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000



Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000



Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000



Seventh Prize: Rs 500



Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Win-Win Lottery W 687

The state lottery department has reiterated that prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

How to check the Win-Win Lottery W 687 lottery result?

Step 1

Besides the Kerala government Gazette, the results of the Win-Win Lottery W 687 lottery can be found on the website: keralalotteries.com

Step 2

Go to the 'Lottery Result' option around 4 PM

Step 3

Click on Win-Win Lottery W 687 lottery drawn for October 3 (after the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name.

Step 4

Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

