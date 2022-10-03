Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results: Win-Win Lottery W 687 draw at 3pm, check prizes

    The result of this week's Win-Win lottery will later be published in the Kerala Gazette and on the official website -- keralalotteries.com 

    Kerala Lottery Results: Win-Win W 687 Lottery winners prizes and more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will on Monday come out with the results of the Win-Win Lottery W 687. The draw will happen around 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The result of this week's Win-Win lottery will later be published in the Kerala Gazette and on the official website -- keralalotteries.com 

    Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 3 to October 9

    Last week's Win-Win Lottery W 686 winning ticket number was WL 750161, which was bought in Payyanur, in the Kannur district. The second prize was won by a ticket from Chittur in Palakkad (WH 325009).

    Let us take a look at the prize breakup of this week's Win-Win Lottery W 687 lottery:

    First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
     
    Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
     
    Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
     
    Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
     
    Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
     
    Seventh Prize: Rs 500
     
    Eighth Prize: Rs 100

    Win-Win Lottery W 687 

    The state lottery department has reiterated that prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    How to check the Win-Win Lottery W 687 lottery result?

    Step 1

    Besides the Kerala government Gazette, the results of the Win-Win Lottery W 687 lottery can be found on the website: keralalotteries.com  

    Step 2
    Go to the 'Lottery Result' option around 4 PM

    Step 3
    Click on Win-Win Lottery W 687 lottery drawn for October 3 (after the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name. 

    Step 4
    Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

    Also Read: Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 3 to October 9

    Also Read: Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for October 3 to October 9

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace, IAF scramble fighter jets AJR

    Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace, IAF scramble fighter jets

    4 Light Combat Helicopters join IAF 143 HU; LCH is lethal and formidable

    4 Light Combat Helicopters join IAF 143 HU; LCH is lethal and formidable

    Mutton biryani to rasgullas 2500 inmates in Kolkata prison to feast on special menu for Durga Puja gcw

    Mutton biryani to rasgullas: 2,500 inmates in Kolkata prison to feast on special menu for Durga Puja

    Mahatma Gandhi as 'Mahishasura' at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata sparks controversy: Report AJR

    Mahatma Gandhi as 'Mahishasura' at Durga puja pandal in Kolkata sparks controversy: Report

    Death toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadoi, Uttar Pradesh goes up to 3 AJR

    Death toll from Durga puja pandal fire in Bhadoi, Uttar Pradesh goes up to 3

    Recent Stories

    Ponniyin Selvan box office collection report day 3 Mani Ratnam Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Chiyaan Vikram PS I crosses Rs 100 crore mark drb

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report: Mani Ratnam’s ‘PS: I’ crosses the Rs 100 cr mark

    Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace, IAF scramble fighter jets AJR

    Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace, IAF scramble fighter jets

    ISRO Mangalyaan runs out of fuel after 8 years of long innings loses contact report gcw

    ISRO's Mangalyaan runs out of fuel after 8 years of long innings

    Vikram Vedha box office collection report day 3 Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan Radhika Apte starrer had a disappointing run on Sunday drb

    Vikram Vedha box office report: Hrithik Roshan, Saif AliKhan-starrer had a disappointing run on Sunday

    4 Light Combat Helicopters join IAF 143 HU; LCH is lethal and formidable

    4 Light Combat Helicopters join IAF 143 HU; LCH is lethal and formidable

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon