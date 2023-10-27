Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal Lottery Result NR-352 October 27 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-352: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Oct 27) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-352 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-352 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-352 prize breakup:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    NF 325587

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    NB 949961

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    NA 325587
    NB 325587
    NC 325587
    ND 325587
    NE 325587
    NG 325587
    NH 325587
    NJ 325587
    NK 325587
    NL 325587
    NM 325587

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    NA 884150
    NB 223098
    NC 489951
    ND 599095
    NE 156754
    NF 238029
    NG 252802
    NH 203112
    NJ 452497
    NK 229218
    NL 364239
    NM 196295

    For tickets ending with numbers:

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    2117  6024  2592  6595  0340  4483  3423  6448  6296  3702  9460  1461  1314  3811  9973  8902  1804  5690

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    9495  5906  1422  3729  4620  2187  7044  2538  7194  9181  7631  5474  8212  2227  1369  5417  4134  4023  3779  7006  6917  8144  1691  1935  7732 5287  6527  3786  3394  6642  0736  7596  0471  5511  5123  3929

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    6910  8543  7855  9084  1305  7486  2879  9446  6142  9964  0483  0130  5965  1437  2523  7017  3657  1659  1224  2346  4602  3273  2414  5415  4590 2327  2751  0381  1141  7320  2191  4064  3984  3943  2311  7674  3179  5608  1443  5582  2072  7180  1078  8038  7606  0126  2197  2866  4166  5117 8203  9415  2049  8423  1506  0764  9335  5350  7872  6617  3490  9932  7552  3015  4234  7859  0896  6536  9438  7773  4448  2996  8566  6721  8244 3280  8775  9178  8967

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    0030  0089  0625  0650  0788  0815  0892  0943  1205  1207  1270  1280  1434  1623  1681  1727  1777  2108  2132  2167  2287  2313  2433  2552  2595  2700  2873  2890  2907  2990  3136  3439  3442  3471  3691  3770  3947  3963  4141  4321  4333  4360  4536  4540  4616  4648  4662  4671  4802  4832  4851  4874  4992  5036  5167  5283  5353  5416  5456  5692  5700  5907  5936  5975  6055  6064  6079  6159  6237  6238  6257  6287  6329  6519  6535  6545  6554  6609  6686  6781  6903  7012  7076  7078  7105  7124  7137  7139  7166  7173  7179  7203  7221  7274  7383  7604  7608  7609  7666  7765  7783  7862  8041  8055  8418  8522  8530  8697  9066  9085  9235  9262  9301  9591  9596  9628  9654  9680  9785  9846  9882  9898

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.

