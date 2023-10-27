Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal Lottery Result NR-352 October 27 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. Failure to surrender the ticket within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the winnings.

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-352: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Friday (Oct 27) announced the draw of the Nirmal NR-352 lottery. The results of the Nirmal NR-352 lottery took place at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 PM. The state lotteries department publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receives Rs 70 Lakh.

Let us take a look at the Nirmal NR-352 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

NF 325587

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

NB 949961

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

NA 325587

NB 325587

NC 325587

ND 325587

NE 325587

NG 325587

NH 325587

NJ 325587

NK 325587

NL 325587

NM 325587

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

NA 884150

NB 223098

NC 489951

ND 599095

NE 156754

NF 238029

NG 252802

NH 203112

NJ 452497

NK 229218

NL 364239

NM 196295

For tickets ending with numbers:

4th Prize: Rs 5000

2117 6024 2592 6595 0340 4483 3423 6448 6296 3702 9460 1461 1314 3811 9973 8902 1804 5690

5th Prize: Rs 1000

9495 5906 1422 3729 4620 2187 7044 2538 7194 9181 7631 5474 8212 2227 1369 5417 4134 4023 3779 7006 6917 8144 1691 1935 7732 5287 6527 3786 3394 6642 0736 7596 0471 5511 5123 3929

6th Prize: Rs 500

6910 8543 7855 9084 1305 7486 2879 9446 6142 9964 0483 0130 5965 1437 2523 7017 3657 1659 1224 2346 4602 3273 2414 5415 4590 2327 2751 0381 1141 7320 2191 4064 3984 3943 2311 7674 3179 5608 1443 5582 2072 7180 1078 8038 7606 0126 2197 2866 4166 5117 8203 9415 2049 8423 1506 0764 9335 5350 7872 6617 3490 9932 7552 3015 4234 7859 0896 6536 9438 7773 4448 2996 8566 6721 8244 3280 8775 9178 8967

7th Prize: Rs 100

0030 0089 0625 0650 0788 0815 0892 0943 1205 1207 1270 1280 1434 1623 1681 1727 1777 2108 2132 2167 2287 2313 2433 2552 2595 2700 2873 2890 2907 2990 3136 3439 3442 3471 3691 3770 3947 3963 4141 4321 4333 4360 4536 4540 4616 4648 4662 4671 4802 4832 4851 4874 4992 5036 5167 5283 5353 5416 5456 5692 5700 5907 5936 5975 6055 6064 6079 6159 6237 6238 6257 6287 6329 6519 6535 6545 6554 6609 6686 6781 6903 7012 7076 7078 7105 7124 7137 7139 7166 7173 7179 7203 7221 7274 7383 7604 7608 7609 7666 7765 7783 7862 8041 8055 8418 8522 8530 8697 9066 9085 9235 9262 9301 9591 9596 9628 9654 9680 9785 9846 9882 9898

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts weekly lotteries, making it a pioneering venture in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives aim to generate revenue and create employment opportunities within the state. Winners are strongly advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within the allotted 30-day period.