    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-493 October 26 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 493: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 493: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 493 lottery took place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

    Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 493 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    PZ 261309

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    PW 893895

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    PN 261309
    PO 261309
    PP 261309
    PR 261309
    PS 261309
    PT 261309
    PU 261309
    PV 261309
    PW 261309
    PX 261309
    PY 261309

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    PN 423522
    PO 512431
    PP 350332
    PR 724864
    PS 776682
    PT 939396
    PU 108241
    PV 910078
    PW 759956
    PX 700748
    PY 943402
    PZ 542152

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    0941  1020  1048  1738  1990  2293  3809  3871  3968  4142  4828  6576  6778  7050  7879  8224  8558  9691

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    0129  0162  0286  0920  1303  1464  1504  1526  2138  2484  3339  3510  4533  4954  4987  5082  5148  5331  5552  5938  6094  6464  6585  6852  6861  7266  7277  7589  7633  8475  8571  9366  9435  9900

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    0220  0611  0800  0833  0934  0938  0956  1104  1122  1238  1549  1630  2015  2017  2092  2169  2237  2801  2812  2832  2928  2972  3130  3193  3238  3374  3375  3646  3722  3867  3927  4057  4112  4209  4211  4461  4696  4941  4998  5012  5153  5368  5392  5451  5687  5847  5908  6089  6226  6421  6496  6527  6900  6936  6996  7144  7488  7544  7637  7738  7744  7827  7918  8236  8251  8737  9028  9101  9136  9199  9209  9382  9398  9652  9786  9817  9858  9920  9928  9981

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    0067  0239  0282  0414  0421  0475  0686  1073  1076  1276  1384  1395  1669  1736  1781  1849  1855  1925  1941  2011  2053  2062  2101  2118  2195  2202  2427  2443  2550  2728  2737  2752  2789  2867  3306  3334  3338  3447  3482  3621  3629  3704  3865  3876  3911  3964  3976  3998  4153  4171  4348  4453  4470  4528  4536  4541  4544  4558  4565  4875  4915  5065  5096  5124  5301  5337  5473  5560  5588  5710  5842  5916  6008  6160  6186  6231  6358  6372  6436  6461  6466  6468  6515  6652  6656  6662  6706  6768  6863  7002  7018  7042  7103  7182  7284  7334  7394  7399  7518  7675  7694  7793  7904  7927  8021  8033  8316  8474  8522  8539  8549  8625  8765  8792  9031  9207  9271  9279  9329  9441  9684  9707  9734  9755  9950  9975

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

