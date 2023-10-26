Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-493 October 26 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 493: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN 493: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 493 lottery took place at 3 p.m. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 493 prize structure:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

PZ 261309

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

PW 893895

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

PN 261309

PO 261309

PP 261309

PR 261309

PS 261309

PT 261309

PU 261309

PV 261309

PW 261309

PX 261309

PY 261309

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

PN 423522

PO 512431

PP 350332

PR 724864

PS 776682

PT 939396

PU 108241

PV 910078

PW 759956

PX 700748

PY 943402

PZ 542152

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0941 1020 1048 1738 1990 2293 3809 3871 3968 4142 4828 6576 6778 7050 7879 8224 8558 9691

5th Prize: Rs 1000

0129 0162 0286 0920 1303 1464 1504 1526 2138 2484 3339 3510 4533 4954 4987 5082 5148 5331 5552 5938 6094 6464 6585 6852 6861 7266 7277 7589 7633 8475 8571 9366 9435 9900

6th Prize: Rs 500

0220 0611 0800 0833 0934 0938 0956 1104 1122 1238 1549 1630 2015 2017 2092 2169 2237 2801 2812 2832 2928 2972 3130 3193 3238 3374 3375 3646 3722 3867 3927 4057 4112 4209 4211 4461 4696 4941 4998 5012 5153 5368 5392 5451 5687 5847 5908 6089 6226 6421 6496 6527 6900 6936 6996 7144 7488 7544 7637 7738 7744 7827 7918 8236 8251 8737 9028 9101 9136 9199 9209 9382 9398 9652 9786 9817 9858 9920 9928 9981

7th Prize: Rs 100

0067 0239 0282 0414 0421 0475 0686 1073 1076 1276 1384 1395 1669 1736 1781 1849 1855 1925 1941 2011 2053 2062 2101 2118 2195 2202 2427 2443 2550 2728 2737 2752 2789 2867 3306 3334 3338 3447 3482 3621 3629 3704 3865 3876 3911 3964 3976 3998 4153 4171 4348 4453 4470 4528 4536 4541 4544 4558 4565 4875 4915 5065 5096 5124 5301 5337 5473 5560 5588 5710 5842 5916 6008 6160 6186 6231 6358 6372 6436 6461 6466 6468 6515 6652 6656 6662 6706 6768 6863 7002 7018 7042 7103 7182 7284 7334 7394 7399 7518 7675 7694 7793 7904 7927 8021 8033 8316 8474 8522 8539 8549 8625 8765 8792 9031 9207 9271 9279 9329 9441 9684 9707 9734 9755 9950 9975

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.