Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 432 draw today; check results, prizes and more

    The first prize in the Karunya Plus KN 432 lottery is worth Rs 80 lakh while the second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh. In total, eight prizes will be given away in the Karunya Plus KN 432 lottery. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in state capital Thiruvananthapuram. 

    Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 432 draw today; check results, prizes and more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 1:11 PM IST

    The Kerala State Lottery Department department will publish the lottery result of Karunya Plus (Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 432) which is drawn every Thursday. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize will be Rs 80 lakh and the second prize will be Rs 10 lakh.

    Also Read: Daily Horoscope for August 3, 2022: Be careful Taurus, Capricorn; peaceful day for Virgo

    The result will be available on keralalotteries.com -- the official website of lottery department. The Karunya Plus lottery ticket cost is Rs 40. The lottery also carries an Rs 8000 consolation prize. 

    The prize breakup for the Karunya Plus KN 432 lottery is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Meanwhile, the first prize of Wednesday's Akshaya AK-560 lottery was awarded to lottery the number AR 695508. The Rs 70 lakh-winning ticket was sold in Chittoor by an agent named Shobhana M. The second prize ticket of Rs 5 lakh -- AS 558954 -- was sold in Kannur.

    If the lottery prize is less than Rs 5,000 then the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in Kerala. If it is more than 5,000 rupees, the ticket and ID proof should be submitted to the government lottery office or bank. Winners must check the result published in the Government Gazette and submit the prized lottery ticket within 30 days.

    Meanwhile, sales of this year's Thiruvonam Bumper lottery are progressing. The first prize is Rs 25 crores, the highest lottery prize in Kerala lottery history. The prize money of Thiruvonam Bumper lottery was Rs 12 crore in the last three years. The draw will take place in September. 

    As the prize money of the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery increased, so has the ticket price. The ticket price is Rsn 500. Till last year, the price was Rs 300. The state finance department hopes that although the ticket price has increased, the prize money will be a big attraction. A record sale is expected for the Onam bumper lottery this time. Through this, the government is also expecting growth in non-tax revenue.

    Also Read: Numerology Predictions for August 4: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 1:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court asks Election Commission not to decide on Eknath Shinde camp s claim gcw

    Supreme Court asks Election Commission not to decide on Eknath Shinde camp's claim

    Who is Justice U U Lalit the next in line to become CJI gcw

    Who is Justice U U Lalit, the next-in line to become CJI?

    Har Ghar Tiranga anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan Prabha Asha Bhosle Kapil Dev more Watch gcw

    'Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem video features Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kapil Dev, more | Watch

    Tiranga bike rally: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari broke 4 laws; gets fined by Delhi Traffic Police

    Tiranga bike rally: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari broke 4 laws; challaned by Delhi Traffic Police

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Here is how you can buy the national flag from post office - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Here is how you can buy the national flag from post office

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India 4 reasons why you should buy it gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G launched in India; 4 reasons why you should buy it

    LIC becomes top ranked Indian firm on Fortune 500 list Reliance SBI included gcw

    LIC becomes top-ranked Indian firm on Fortune 500 list; Reliance, SBI included

    Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor love story: From how it started to their ugly break up RBA

    Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor love story: From how it started to their ugly break up

    football Cristiano Ronaldo can fit into Manchester United's plans, but Erik ten Hag has one condition snt

    Ronaldo can fit into Manchester United's plans, but Erik ten Hag has one condition

    Supreme Court asks Election Commission not to decide on Eknath Shinde camp s claim gcw

    Supreme Court asks Election Commission not to decide on Eknath Shinde camp's claim

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon