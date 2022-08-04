Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 432 draw today; check results, prizes and more

The first prize in the Karunya Plus KN 432 lottery is worth Rs 80 lakh while the second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh. In total, eight prizes will be given away in the Karunya Plus KN 432 lottery. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala State Lottery Department department will publish the lottery result of Karunya Plus (Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 432) which is drawn every Thursday. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize will be Rs 80 lakh and the second prize will be Rs 10 lakh.

The result will be available on keralalotteries.com -- the official website of lottery department. The Karunya Plus lottery ticket cost is Rs 40. The lottery also carries an Rs 8000 consolation prize.

The prize breakup for the Karunya Plus KN 432 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Meanwhile, the first prize of Wednesday's Akshaya AK-560 lottery was awarded to lottery the number AR 695508. The Rs 70 lakh-winning ticket was sold in Chittoor by an agent named Shobhana M. The second prize ticket of Rs 5 lakh -- AS 558954 -- was sold in Kannur.

If the lottery prize is less than Rs 5,000 then the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in Kerala. If it is more than 5,000 rupees, the ticket and ID proof should be submitted to the government lottery office or bank. Winners must check the result published in the Government Gazette and submit the prized lottery ticket within 30 days.

Meanwhile, sales of this year's Thiruvonam Bumper lottery are progressing. The first prize is Rs 25 crores, the highest lottery prize in Kerala lottery history. The prize money of Thiruvonam Bumper lottery was Rs 12 crore in the last three years. The draw will take place in September.

As the prize money of the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery increased, so has the ticket price. The ticket price is Rsn 500. Till last year, the price was Rs 300. The state finance department hopes that although the ticket price has increased, the prize money will be a big attraction. A record sale is expected for the Onam bumper lottery this time. Through this, the government is also expecting growth in non-tax revenue.

