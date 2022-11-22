Kerala lottery result 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-340 draw at 3pm

Kerala lottery result for November 2022: Here’s the winning ticket number for Sthree Sakthi SS-340, prizes, how to claim your lottery prize money and other details you need to know.

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-340 today on Tuesday, November 22 at 3 pm. The draw will take held in Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan, next to Bakery Junction.

The first-place winner will receive Rs 75 lakh, while the holder of the second-place winning ticket will receive Rs 10 lakh. Winners of the third award will earn Rs 5,000. The draw will be watched over by impartial judges.

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

By visiting www.keralalotteries.com, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department, participants in Sthree Sakthi SS-340 can also view the results. These results are further published in the Kerala Government Gazette in addition to the website.

Each Taluk lottery office in the state sells tickets for the lottery, which may be purchased by interested parties for Rs 40. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

How to claim your prize?

The results of the Kerala lottery are published in the Kerala Government Gazette, and winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS-340 fortunate draw must verify their winning tickets with those results. They must go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identity documentation if they discover their ticket number in the published gazette in order to collect the reward within 30 days.

