Sonali Phogat death case: CBI names accused Sudhir Sagwan, Sukhwinder Singh in chargesheet

A former Tik Tok star and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", 43-year old Phogat had arrived in Goa with two of her male aides--Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, a day before the incident.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday (November 22) filed its first chargesheet and named both the accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh. On August 23, Sonali Phogat (43) was brought dead to a private hospital in Anjuna with police claiming she was given an "obnoxious" substance mixed with water to drink.

A former Tik Tok star and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", 43-year old Phogat had arrived in Goa with two of her male aides--Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, a day before the incident.

Also read: Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 71,056 appointment letters to recruits

The officials said that the CBI's team had also visited the hotel where Phogat was staying as well as the partially demolished Goa's Curlies restaurant where she partied.

According to police, five people including Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh were already arrested in connection with the case. Both had travelled to Goa with Phogat, a former TikTok star.

The Goa police had handled the initial investigation before the case was handed over to the CBI. In its investigation, the Goa Police had found that Phogat was forced to drink methamphetamine drugs (meth) by the accused at Curlie on Anjuna beach, citing security camera footage and confessions.

Also read: Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab to Delhi court

Meanwhile, a post-mortem report revealed blunt force injuries on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Phogat's PA and his associate were arrested after police accessed the CCTV footage in which the trio were seen partying at a club.