Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab to Delhi court

    28-year-old Aaftab said he has been cooperating with the police, and has also given maps of the location where he dumped the body parts. He admitted in a Delhi court that he killed her "in the heat of the moment". 

    Killed Shraddha in heat of the moment Aaftab to Delhi court gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    In the latest development in the Shraddha Walker murder case, Aaftab Amin Poonawala reportedly told the Saket court judge on Tuesday that whatever happened was in the heat of the moment. In the Shraddha Walker murder case, the Saket court extended Aftab Poonawala's police detention for a further four days.

    28-year-old Aaftab said he has been helping the authorities and has even provided maps showing where he placed the body parts. He promised the court that he would give all the information, but it has been so long that he can't remember much of it. According to sources with the Delhi Police, Aaftab said during questioning that he had tossed the saw and blade he had used to hack off Shraddha's body in the bushes of DLF Phase 3, Gurugram.  A Delhi Police team has checked those bushes twice.

    Also Read | Sharddha murder: Aaftab set to undergo polygraph test

    More human remains were discovered in the Mehrauli forest by the police on Sunday. Until now, they have sent 13 bones, the skull's base, and a severed jaw for forensic analysis to compare with Shraddha's father's DNA samples. Given that important pieces of the case's evidence are still missing, the coming days are vital for the inquiry.

    The authorities believe that Shraddha Walker's corpse may have been partially severed when they discovered heavy, sharp cutting tools in Aaftab's apartment last week. They also found a heavy black polythene bag at Aaftab's Gurugram workplace.

    Also Read: Shraddha murder: Aaftab paid Rs 20,000 for moving his belongings from Maharashtra to Delhi in 37 boxes

    Aaftab and Shraddha had relocated to Delhi in May, and days later, after a fight over money and adultery, he strangled her to death. The corpse was then chopped up into 35 parts, which he stored in a refrigerator and dumped in a forest over the course of 18 days, according to police.

    Also Read: Delhi murder: More remains of Shraddha recovered from Mehrauli forest

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police - adt

    Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police

    Why doubt police Delhi High Court says no to CBI probe in Shraddha murder case AJR

    'Why doubt police?': Delhi High Court says no to CBI probe in Shraddha murder case

    Physiotherapist seen giving massage to Sayendar Jain a rape accused: Tihar Jail sources - adt

    'Physiotherapist' seen giving massage to Sayendar Jain a rape accused: Tihar Jail sources

    Sharddha murder Aaftab set to undergo polygraph test gcw

    Sharddha murder: Aaftab set to undergo polygraph test

    Indian Army wants to urgently buy 7000 body-worn cameras, 1612 ballistic shields

    Indian Army wants to urgently buy 7000 body-worn cameras, 1612 ballistic shields

    Recent Stories

    5 reasons you should wear sunscreen even during winters sur

    5 reasons you should wear sunscreen even during winters

    Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police - adt

    Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I: Harshal Patel replaces Washington Sundar as New Zealand opt to bat against India; rain delays start-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Harshal replaces Sundar as Kiwis opt to bat; rain delays start

    Why doubt police Delhi High Court says no to CBI probe in Shraddha murder case AJR

    'Why doubt police?': Delhi High Court says no to CBI probe in Shraddha murder case

    Viral Video: Akshara Singh gets angry as a man throws money on her during performance RBA

    Viral Video: Akshara Singh gets angry as a man throws money on her during performance

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon