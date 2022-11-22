Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab to Delhi court

28-year-old Aaftab said he has been cooperating with the police, and has also given maps of the location where he dumped the body parts. He admitted in a Delhi court that he killed her "in the heat of the moment".

In the latest development in the Shraddha Walker murder case, Aaftab Amin Poonawala reportedly told the Saket court judge on Tuesday that whatever happened was in the heat of the moment. In the Shraddha Walker murder case, the Saket court extended Aftab Poonawala's police detention for a further four days.

28-year-old Aaftab said he has been helping the authorities and has even provided maps showing where he placed the body parts. He promised the court that he would give all the information, but it has been so long that he can't remember much of it. According to sources with the Delhi Police, Aaftab said during questioning that he had tossed the saw and blade he had used to hack off Shraddha's body in the bushes of DLF Phase 3, Gurugram. A Delhi Police team has checked those bushes twice.

Also Read | Sharddha murder: Aaftab set to undergo polygraph test

More human remains were discovered in the Mehrauli forest by the police on Sunday. Until now, they have sent 13 bones, the skull's base, and a severed jaw for forensic analysis to compare with Shraddha's father's DNA samples. Given that important pieces of the case's evidence are still missing, the coming days are vital for the inquiry.

The authorities believe that Shraddha Walker's corpse may have been partially severed when they discovered heavy, sharp cutting tools in Aaftab's apartment last week. They also found a heavy black polythene bag at Aaftab's Gurugram workplace.

Also Read: Shraddha murder: Aaftab paid Rs 20,000 for moving his belongings from Maharashtra to Delhi in 37 boxes

Aaftab and Shraddha had relocated to Delhi in May, and days later, after a fight over money and adultery, he strangled her to death. The corpse was then chopped up into 35 parts, which he stored in a refrigerator and dumped in a forest over the course of 18 days, according to police.

Also Read: Delhi murder: More remains of Shraddha recovered from Mehrauli forest