Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 71,056 appointment letters to recruits

    Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 71,056 appointment letters to recruits AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 1:16 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 22) distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing during the Rozgar Mela. During the event, PM Modi said, "it is our endeavour to empower youth and make them the catalyst in national development."

    In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the employment fair is a step towards fulfilling his commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth.

    Also read: Mumbai: Western Railway to construct skywalk connecting Bandra station to terminus

    Addressing the new recruits, PM Modi said, "Today, more than 71,000 youths are being given appointment letters in 45 cities. This will bring happiness to the homes of thousands of people. Last month, on the occasion of Dhanteras, 75,000 youths were given appointment letters."

    "This huge Rozgar Mela shows how the government is working in mission mode to provide jobs," PM Modi said.

    The Prime Minister also said that India has emerged as a huge power in the world in service exports. He further said that India is on the path to becoming the manufacturing house of the world.

    Also read: Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab to Delhi court

    Meanwhile, physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

    The initiative was launched in October where appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 people. PM Modi had asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a mission mode in the next year and a half.

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai Western Railway to construct skywalk connecting Bandra station to terminus - adt

    Mumbai: Western Railway to construct skywalk connecting Bandra station to terminus

    Killed Shraddha in heat of the moment Aaftab to Delhi court gcw

    Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab to Delhi court

    Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police - adt

    Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police

    Why doubt police Delhi High Court says no to CBI probe in Shraddha murder case AJR

    'Why doubt police?': Delhi High Court says no to CBI probe in Shraddha murder case

    Physiotherapist seen giving massage to Sayendar Jain a rape accused: Tihar Jail sources - adt

    'Physiotherapist' seen giving massage to Sayendar Jain a rape accused: Tihar Jail sources

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Western Railway to construct skywalk connecting Bandra station to terminus - adt

    Mumbai: Western Railway to construct skywalk connecting Bandra station to terminus

    Avatar The Way of Water: 7 reasons to watch James Cameron's film RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water: 7 reasons to watch James Cameron's film

    Killed Shraddha in heat of the moment Aaftab to Delhi court gcw

    Killed Shraddha in 'heat of the moment': Aaftab to Delhi court

    5 reasons you should wear sunscreen even during winters sur

    5 reasons you should wear sunscreen even during winters

    Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police - adt

    Managaluru blast case: Shariq's aide arrested, handed over to Mysuru police

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon