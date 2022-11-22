Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes 71,056 appointment letters to recruits

Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 22) distributed over 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conferencing during the Rozgar Mela. During the event, PM Modi said, "it is our endeavour to empower youth and make them the catalyst in national development."

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the employment fair is a step towards fulfilling his commitment to according highest priority to employment generation, and it is expected to be a catalyst in creating more jobs and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth.

Addressing the new recruits, PM Modi said, "Today, more than 71,000 youths are being given appointment letters in 45 cities. This will bring happiness to the homes of thousands of people. Last month, on the occasion of Dhanteras, 75,000 youths were given appointment letters."

"This huge Rozgar Mela shows how the government is working in mission mode to provide jobs," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that India has emerged as a huge power in the world in service exports. He further said that India is on the path to becoming the manufacturing house of the world.

The initiative was launched in October where appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 people. PM Modi had asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a mission mode in the next year and a half.