    Kerala: Kozhikode ranked among top 10 safest cities in India

    The National Crime Records Bureau ranked Kozhikode in the 10th position in the list of 19 safest cities in India. Kochi is also featured among the 19 cities.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The National Crime Records Bureau ranked Kozhikode in the 10th position in the list of 19 safest cities in India. Earlier, the city had achieved the recognition of being a UNESCO City of Literature. Kozhikode is the only city in Kerala to appear in the top ten.

    The cities with relatively low crime rates are included in the list of safest cities. The NCRB prepares the list by looking at how much crime there is in the cities based on their population. The basis is cases under the Indian Penal Code and other special laws.

    Kozhikode, with 397.5 crimes per 1 lakh population, has secured a notable position in the ranking of cities with populations exceeding 20 lakh. Kochi is also featured among the 19 cities. The top three cities in this ranking are Kolkata, Chennai, and Coimbatore. 

    Kozhikode's Collector, Snehil Kumar Singh, expressed that this achievement would instill a sense of security among the city's residents. The people of Kozhikode are pleased with this recognition, reflecting positively on the city's efforts in maintaining safety and security.

