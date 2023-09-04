Kerala: Holiday announced for educational institutions in Konni on Monday due to heavy rainfall

Due to heavy downpours, the Pathanamthitta district collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions on Monday. Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the upcoming hours.

Pathanamthitta: All educational institutions in Pathanamthitta's Konni Taluk will be closed on Monday due to flooding and landslides. The Pathanamthitta District Collector stated in a post shared on Facebook that the exams would still take place according to the planned schedule. The low-pressure region that has formed in the Bay of Bengal will cause Pathanamthitta to experience heavy rain over the course of the next 24 hours, according to the weather forecast.

Over the past three days, there have been intermittent, strong downpours in the Pathanamthitta district. Heavy rains continue to fall in the catchment areas of important dams. The water level in the Pamba River is expected to increase in the ensuing hours as a result of raising one of the Moozhiyar dam's shutters. Heavy rainfall is occurring in the Pathanamthitta district's Gurunathanmann and Mundanpara regions. The district's Kakkattar River is in spate as a result of the continuous rainfall. Maniyar Dam's two shutters and Moozhiyar Dam's one shutter were both raised. On Sunday, three of the Moozhiyar Dam's shutters—a reservoir for the Kakkad hydropower project—were also raised.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Kerala is likely to witness widespread rain in the upcoming hours. While moderate rain is expected at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur, other districts are likely to receive light rainfall.

Yellow alert in districts

September 4 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam

September 5 -Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki

September 6 - Ernakulam, Idukki

September 7 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur,

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur