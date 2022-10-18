Kerala High Court to hear plea seeking law against black magic, witchcraft

The petitioner contended that the state has been constantly witnessing crimes related to superstitious beliefs and that these incidents are common even though only a small percentage of them are reported.

The Kerala Yukthi Vadi Sanghom petitioned the Kerala High Court last week, requesting that the State government enact legislation prohibiting superstitious practices such as sorcery and black magic.

The petition also sought action against the producers of movies and serials broadcast on television and over-the-top (OTT) platforms that promote superstitious beliefs such as sorcery and the occult.

The petition was filed in response to a recent incident of human sacrifice in the state in which two women were killed, and their bodies were dismembered.

The petitioner is a registered cultural organisation that advocates for rationalism, humanism, scientific temper, and the spirit of inquiry. It is also a member of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations and International Rationalist Associations.

According to the plea, the state is constantly witnessing crimes related to superstitious beliefs, and these incidents are common, though only a small percentage of them are reported.

"Several examples of human sacrifices and other assaults related to the superstitious belief in black magic and witchcraft have come to light," according to the petition. Some people practise black magic and witchcraft for god's grace, financial gain, to get jobs, to resolve family problems, the birth of children, and several other desires. People belonging to the oppressed and children and women are mostly the victims.

From 1955 to 2022, the petitioner cited numerous reports of similar incidents in the state.

The petitioner organisation had approached the government several times, both at the Center and the State level, preferred several mass petitions, and submitted model bills for the statute, seeking an adequate enactment of a law to combat and eradicate human sacrifice and other inhuman, evil, and sinister practices, according to the plea.

According to the petitioner, many films, telefilms, and advertisements on television, YouTube, and OTT platforms show superstitious practices like black magic, occult, and so on, encouraging people to engage in such activities, often leading to crimes.

According to the petitioner, while some bills were introduced in the State legislative assembly to address the issue, none became law.

In light of the above, the petition asked for a 'reminder' to the State government to pass legislation prohibiting the practice of black magic, witchcraft, sorcery, and other inhumane, evil, and sinister practices.

The petition also requested that the court consider and rule on the recommendation of the Law Reforms Commission report of 2019, submitted by Justice KT Thomas, regarding the enactment of the Kerala Prevention of Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery, and Black Magic Bill, 2019.

Advocate P V Jeevesh represents the petitioner. A bench led by Chief Justice S Manikumar is scheduled to hear the case on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Notably, the petition requested that action be taken against the producers, directors, writers, and actors of movies, serials, and telefilms shown on big screens, TV, and online platforms that promote superstitious beliefs such as sorcery and the occult. The petitioner also requested that promoting black magic books on internet websites be illegal.

Also Read: Kerala Human Sacrifice Cases: Accused No 1 Shafi a sexual pervert and main conspirator, says police

Also Read: Kerala human sacrifice case: Victim Roslin's life remains a mystery

Also Read: Kerala human sacrifices: Secular silence is more surprising and shocking, says BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla