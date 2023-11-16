Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala HC orders CBI to reinvestigate Travancore Titanium fraud case

    The Kerala High Court directed the CBI to investigate the Travancore Titanium fraud case mounting to Rs 256 crore. According to allegations, the Titanium Company suffered significant losses and saw little return on investment while its top executives benefited financially from the initiative.

    Kerala HC orders CBI to reinvestigate Travancore Titanium fraud case anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 5:08 PM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court directed the CBI to reinvestigate the Travancore Titanium fraud case registered in 2006. The case is connected with the alleged corruption in the establishment of an effluent treatment plant spending Rs 256 crore, in the state-owned Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. The former employee of the company, S Jayan, filed a writ petition in 2020 requesting a directive to the CBI to take over the investigation into the crime. The court allowed the plea, and the order was passed. He said the CBI had declined to take over the inquiry, even though the state government had recommended it.

    It was alleged that some firms were awarded the contract to buy equipment for the wastewater treatment facility instead of having a global tender. The accusations in a complaint filed with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau were deemed to be credible. The UDF government made the decision to establish the effluent treatment plant. 

    The CBI told the court that it was not practical to collect the documents of the transaction that took place twenty years ago, saying that the officials were busy with the popular finance fraud case. Rejecting this argument, Justice K Babu's order to submit the investigation report within six months stated that it was blocking the way for the investigation of the case and a denial of justice. 

    Higher ranking Titanium Company (State Public Sector Undertaking) officials have been accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy to appoint MECON (Central Government Public Sector Enterprise, a government of India ministry of Steel) as a project consultant for a government project costing over 256 crores.

    According to allegations, the Titanium Company suffered significant losses and saw little return on investment while its top executives benefited financially from the initiative.

    According to allegations, the high-ranking officials of Titanium Company engaged in corrupt practises, unlawful activities, and misuse of their official authority when they turned over the government project to MECON without conducting a proper ground study, seeking tenders, or imposing appropriate sanctions.

    Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, and former industries minister Ebrahim Kunju were allegedly involved in the matter, according to the complaint. 

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    It's not a surprise if JDS decides to merge fully with BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    It's not a surprise if JDS decides to merge fully with BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Cassowary: The bird dangerous to humans, is endangered vkp

    Cassowary: The bird dangerous to humans, is endangered

    BJP is channelling money into Adani's pockets': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan AJR

    'BJP is channelling money into Adani's pockets': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Rajasthan

    Kerala: Mahila Congress leader suspended after husband allegedly extorts money from Aluva victim's family anr

    Kerala: Mahila Congress leader suspended after husband allegedly extorts money from Aluva victim's family

    TN assembly to hold special session on November 18 after Governor returns 10 bills AJR

    TN assembly to hold special session on November 18 after Governor returns 10 bills

    Recent Stories

    It's not a surprise if JDS decides to merge fully with BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    It's not a surprise if JDS decides to merge fully with BJP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Pulimada: When and where to watch Joju George starrer on OTT rkn

    Pulimada: When and where to watch Joju George starrer on OTT

    Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India osf

    Kane Williamson addresses pitch swap controversy in the World Cup semi-final against India

    Cassowary: The bird dangerous to humans, is endangered vkp

    Cassowary: The bird dangerous to humans, is endangered

    Heart Health to Weight Management: 7 benefits of consuming pistachios SHG

    Heart Health to Weight Management: 7 benefits of consuming pistachios

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon