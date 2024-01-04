Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala govt agrees to allocate Rs 9.39 crore to Keltron for AI cameras installation

     Kerala High Court granted permission to the state government to pay the first installment of the 'Safe Kerala' project, which involves installing AI-enabled cameras for traffic surveillance, to the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Keltron)

    Kerala govt agrees to allocate Rs 9.39 crore to Keltron for AI cameras installation rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 9:10 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state government decided to give Rs 9.39 crore to Keltron for installing AI cameras. Keltron had stopped sending the challan for fines as the payment has stopped from the government. Asianet News reported the other day that Keltron had given a letter to the government stating that if there is no money, the control rooms will be stopped.

    The AI cameras have been imposing fines for violations detected by the cameras since June 5. The agreement was to pay the money spent by Keltron to install the camera once in three months in installments. As allegations of corruption were raised in the project, petitions demanding an investigation reached the High Court. Moreover, the cabinet decided to correct the errors in the first MoU and pay the money after signing the supplementary MoU. \

    In September, the Kerala High Court granted permission to the state government to pay the first installment of the 'Safe Kerala' project, which involves installing AI-enabled cameras for traffic surveillance, to the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (Keltron). Following the opposition Congress party's legal action alleging widespread corruption in the project, the High Court had in June prohibited the government from paying any money to the state-owned corporation in connection with the project.

    However, Keltron said they will not be able to move forward with the control rooms if the funding for the state's AI camera installation is not granted. Keltron notified the government of its firm position in a scenario where not even the initial payment for the installation of cameras was received. As of now, Keltron is funding the project entirely with its monthly expenditure of Rs 1 crore. The new cameras were placed on the road with great hype six months ago. Keltron claimed that they never received the first installment.

    Keltron sent four letters to the government, asking for money. An amount of Rs 7 crore reportedly went unaccounted for in the operation of 14 control rooms, covering expenses such as salaries for 140 employees and associated costs. Keltron has now decided to cease the operation of these control rooms. Despite nominal challans being issued in the past two weeks, the decision on payment was pending during the former transport minister's month-long visit to Nava Kerala Sadas. The newly appointed Transport Minister, KB Ganesh Kumar, took immediate action on his first day in office, addressing the issue of outstanding payments to Keltron.

    Keltron has informed the government that if the money is not paid immediately, the operation of the control rooms will not be able to proceed. According to Keltron, the camera project is being run using income from other projects. A high-powered committee under the department had recommended a month ago that out of the 726 cameras, only 692 are operational and accordingly Rs 9.39 crore is sufficient. 


     

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested today? AAP leaders gather at party office AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested today? AAP leaders gather at party office

    Cold wave continues: Dense fog shrouds north India, disrupts flights; check details AJR

    Cold wave continues: Dense fog shrouds north India, disrupts flights; check details

    kerala news live 04 december 2024 major highlights development rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala School Kalolsavam to kick-off today at Kollam

    Court sentences two to death in 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case

    Court sentences two to death in 2005 Shramjeevi Express blast case

    Ram Mandir inauguration Ayodhya to get electric cars for public transport including Tata Tigor EV Report gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Ayodhya to get electric cars for public transport, including Tata Tigor EV - Report

    Recent Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor's dashing cop look takes center stage in new Ad shoot with Rohit Shetty, see pictures RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor's dashing cop look takes center stage in new Ad shoot with Rohit Shetty, see pictures

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested today? AAP leaders gather at party office AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested today? AAP leaders gather at party office

    Cold wave continues: Dense fog shrouds north India, disrupts flights; check details AJR

    Cold wave continues: Dense fog shrouds north India, disrupts flights; check details

    kerala news live 04 december 2024 major highlights development rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala School Kalolsavam to kick-off today at Kollam

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta's daughter gets married, pictures from ceremony here RKK

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta's daughter gets married, pictures from ceremony here

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon