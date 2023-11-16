Kerala: Gang arrested for kidnapping, robbing alleged gold smuggler in Kochi

A group of men were arrested for kidnapping and robbing an alleged gold smuggler in Kochi. The accused were Shaheed, Suji, Rajilraj, Savad, Swaralal, Anees, and Srikanth, all natives of Kannur

Kochi: A group of men were arrested for kidnapping, robbing, and beating a gold smuggler in Aluva. The group was arrested by Nedumbassery police on Wednesday. A seven-member group, including Rajil Raji, who is the accused in the Suhaib murder case, was arrested. The gold was transferred to a secret place and the accused went hiding in different districts.

The gang kidnapped Niyaz, a native of Guruvayoor, who landed at Nedumbassery airport with gold on an Emirates flight from Dubai. He was abducted by a seven-member group and robbed of gold in the form of a capsule. The accused were caught by the police after finding out that gold mining had taken place by conducting a strategic search here.

Also read: Kerala man arrested for shooting pregnant wife in Chicago

The other accused were Shaheed, Suji, Rajilraj, Savad, Swaralal, Anees, and Srikanth, all natives of Kannur. They are accused in criminal cases, including the Explosives and Arms Act in Kannur district. Rajil Raj is accused in the Mattannur Shuhaib murder case under Mattannur station and the Vineesh murder case under Mazhakunn station. The Nedumbassery police have taken the two cars into custody.

The district police team has strategically arrested a group of people who smuggle gold from abroad and steal it regularly from the airport. The police said that the investigation is continuing to find the gold smuggled by them. A police team led by Aluva Rural SP Vivek Kumar and including DYSP PA Prasad arrested the accused.