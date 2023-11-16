Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Gang arrested for kidnapping, robbing alleged gold smuggler in Kochi

    A group of men were arrested for kidnapping and robbing an alleged gold smuggler in Kochi. The accused were Shaheed, Suji, Rajilraj, Savad, Swaralal, Anees, and Srikanth, all natives of Kannur

    Kerala: Gang arrested for kidnapping, robbing alleged gold smuggler in Kochi rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    Kochi: A group of men were arrested for kidnapping, robbing, and beating a gold smuggler in Aluva. The group was arrested by Nedumbassery police on Wednesday. A seven-member group, including Rajil Raji, who is the accused in the Suhaib murder case, was arrested. The gold was transferred to a secret place and the accused went hiding in different districts.

    The gang kidnapped Niyaz, a native of Guruvayoor, who landed at Nedumbassery airport with gold on an Emirates flight from Dubai. He was abducted by a seven-member group and robbed of gold in the form of a capsule. The accused were caught by the police after finding out that gold mining had taken place by conducting a strategic search here.

    Also read: Kerala man arrested for shooting pregnant wife in Chicago

    The other accused were Shaheed, Suji, Rajilraj, Savad, Swaralal, Anees, and Srikanth, all natives of Kannur. They are accused in criminal cases, including the Explosives and Arms Act in Kannur district. Rajil Raj is accused in the Mattannur Shuhaib murder case under Mattannur station and the Vineesh murder case under Mazhakunn station. The Nedumbassery police have taken the two cars into custody.

    The district police team has strategically arrested a group of people who smuggle gold from abroad and steal it regularly from the airport. The police said that the investigation is continuing to find the gold smuggled by them. A police team led by Aluva Rural SP Vivek Kumar and including DYSP PA Prasad arrested the accused.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 9:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EAM S Jaishankar on India softening oil and gas markets global inflation and Canada ties

    'Waiting for the Thank You...' EAM S Jaishankar on India softening oil and gas markets (WATCH)

    India gets back stolen stone idols of Yogini Chamunda and Gomukhi

    India gets back stolen stone idols of Yogini Chamunda and Gomukhi

    Kerala News live 16 november 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala likely to receive rainfall for next few days over cyclonic formation in Bay of Bengal

    Mandala Masam 2023: Know important dates, history, significance, rituals and more rkn

    Mandala Masam 2023: Know important dates, history, significance, rituals and more

    India in ODI World Cup 2023 finals: PM Modi congratulates team for 'superlative' show; lauds Shami's feat snt

    India in ODI World Cup 2023 finals: PM Modi congratulates team for 'superlative' show; lauds Shami's feat

    Recent Stories

    EAM S Jaishankar on India softening oil and gas markets global inflation and Canada ties

    'Waiting for the Thank You...' EAM S Jaishankar on India softening oil and gas markets (WATCH)

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate 5th wedding anniversary in Europe, share adorable picture RKK

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate 5th wedding anniversary in Europe, share adorable picture

    Joe Biden says US and China are resuming military-to-military contact

    Huge! Joe Biden says US and China are resuming military-to-military contact

    World Cup 2023: Here's why netizens warn Amitabh Bachchan not to watch the final match RKK

    World Cup 2023: Here's why netizens warn Amitabh Bachchan not to watch the final match

    India gets back stolen stone idols of Yogini Chamunda and Gomukhi

    India gets back stolen stone idols of Yogini Chamunda and Gomukhi

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon