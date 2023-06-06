Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Former student booked for forging Maharaja's college certificates to be guest lecturer

    The principal of Maharaja's Government College, Ernakulam has filed a complaint against a former student, K Vidya, after it emerged that she had applied for a teaching position as a Guest Lecturer at a government college in Attappady, Palakkad using a fake certificate of experience.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    Kochi: The principal of Maharaja's Government College, Ernakulam has filed a complaint against a former student after it emerged that she had applied for a teaching position as a Guest Lecturer at a government college in Attappady, Palakkad using a fake certificate of experience.

    The complaint has been filed against K Vidya, a native of Kasaragod and a former college student who completed her MA in Malayalam at Maharaja's College from 2016 to 2018.

    The incident came to light when she appeared for an interview at the Attappady Government College. The authorities found suspicion in the documents produced following which they alerted the Maharaja's college. This document was also submitted for the appointment of temporary teachers in the college. Ernakulam Central Police registered a case against Vidya on the complaint of Maharaja's College Principal. 

    In the forged certificates, it showed that Vidya was teaching as a Guest Lecturer at Maharaja's College during 2018-19 and 2020-21. On checking the records, the college had not sought the services of a guest lecturer in the Malayalam department in the previous ten years.

    The principal said that they checked the experience certificate and found the signature of the Principal/Head of the Department. However, no certificates are issued by the HODs in Maharaja's College. The seal and the emblem were all fake, according to the principal of Maharaja's college.

    Meanwhile, the  Ernakulam District Congress Committee alleged that an SFI state leader was behind the forgery of the certificates.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 5:55 PM IST
