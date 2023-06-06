Controversy erupts in Maharaja's College over SFI state secretary's 'pass' mark list without sitting for exam

The mark list of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) state secretary PM Arsho has landed in controversy at Maharaja's College in Ernakulam. It is alleged that Arsho did not write the third-semester exam as he was accused in a criminal case. However, when the final result was released, Arsho's name appeared in the list of students who passed the examination.

Kochi: The mark list of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) state secretary PM Arsho has landed in controversy at Maharaja's College in Ernakulam. The Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies 3rd Semester Exam Mark list got into controversy.

It is alleged that Arsho did not write the third-semester exam as he was accused in a criminal case. However, when the final result was released, Arsho's name appeared in the list of students who passed the examination.

The exam results were out in March. Although he secured 'zero' marks for the third-semester Archaeology, the final result showed that he passed the examination.

The National Informatics Center's centralised software has a bug, according to the college's principal VS Joy. The mark list was updated and posted online following the dispute. Meanwhile, workers from KSU surrounded the office of Maharaja's College Principal in protest of the situation.

It should be recalled that Arsho is charged with attempting to murder lawyer Nizam Nassar on November 8, 2018, at his home in Erattupetta. In addition, he faces charges in more than 40 criminal incidents, including physical assault on a student after locking him in a hostel room and making casteist statements to an AISF woman leader.

He was later arrested under sections 308,355,323,324,506 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police arrested him on June 12, 2022, for the cases also for violating the bail conditions.