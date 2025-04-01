'Yeshu Yeshu' pastor Bajinder Singh sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 Zirakpur rape case

Read Full Article

Self-styled controversial preacher Bajinder Singh was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mohali court in a sexual assault and rape case from 2018. Bajinder Singh was convicted in the case on Friday and taken into custody by the police soon after the judgment was delivered.

Singh (42), a self-proclaimed pastor, runs the Glory and Wisdom Church in Tajpur (Jalandhar) and Majri (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar) in Punjab as a part of his Ministries, and claims to cure ailments and other problems by offering miracle services that have often come under criticism from several quarters.

A woman from Zirakpur, Punjab, had leveled sexual harassment allegations against Singh. The 22-year-old victim addressed a press conference, revealing the physical and mental abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of self-proclaimed Christian prophet Bajinder Singh.

As per the FIR, the complainant began attending Bajinder’s congregation in December 2017 alongside her parents, who had been visiting since October 2017. By 2020, she became a member of his ‘worship team,’ which led to him becoming well-acquainted with her.

"He took my phone number and started talking unwanted things and sending messages also. I started fearing him and was wary of informing my parents. In 2022, he started making me sit in his cabin on Sundays. When I would be alone, he would forcibly hug me and touch me in a dirty way," reads the FIR, according to a TOI report.

Another case of assault against Bajinder Singh

Punjab Police recently registered yet another case against Pastor Bajinder Singh for assault, wrongful restraint, and other charges after a 40-year-old woman, seen in a viral video being slapped by the self-styled preacher, filed a complaint. She also alleged that he attempted to strangle her.

A startling CCTV video emerged, allegedly capturing self-proclaimed Christian prophet Bajinder Singh physically assaulting his employees, including women, inside his office. The footage, reportedly recorded in February 2025, has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and demands for action against him.

