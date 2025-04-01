user
user icon

'Yeshu Yeshu' pastor Bajinder Singh sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 Zirakpur rape case

Self-styled controversial preacher Bajinder Singh was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment in a sexual assault and rape case from 2018.

BREAKING: Self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh gets life imprisonment in 2018 Zirakpur rape case shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 12:04 PM IST

Self-styled controversial preacher Bajinder Singh was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mohali court in a sexual assault and rape case from 2018. Bajinder Singh was convicted in the case on Friday and taken into custody by the police soon after the judgment was delivered.

Singh (42), a self-proclaimed pastor, runs the Glory and Wisdom Church in Tajpur (Jalandhar) and Majri (Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar) in Punjab as a part of his Ministries, and claims to cure ailments and other problems by offering miracle services that have often come under criticism from several quarters.

A woman from Zirakpur, Punjab, had leveled sexual harassment allegations against Singh. The 22-year-old victim addressed a press conference, revealing the physical and mental abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of self-proclaimed Christian prophet Bajinder Singh.

As per the FIR, the complainant began attending Bajinder’s congregation in December 2017 alongside her parents, who had been visiting since October 2017. By 2020, she became a member of his ‘worship team,’ which led to him becoming well-acquainted with her.

"He took my phone number and started talking unwanted things and sending messages also. I started fearing him and was wary of informing my parents. In 2022, he started making me sit in his cabin on Sundays. When I would be alone, he would forcibly hug me and touch me in a dirty way," reads the FIR, according to a TOI report.

Also read: CCTV footage shows Punjab's self-styled Christian prophet Bajinder Singh assaulting employees (WATCH)

Another case of assault against Bajinder Singh

Punjab Police recently registered yet another case against Pastor Bajinder Singh for assault, wrongful restraint, and other charges after a 40-year-old woman, seen in a viral video being slapped by the self-styled preacher, filed a complaint. She also alleged that he attempted to strangle her.

A startling CCTV video emerged, allegedly capturing self-proclaimed Christian prophet Bajinder Singh physically assaulting his employees, including women, inside his office. The footage, reportedly recorded in February 2025, has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and demands for action against him.

Also read: Pastor Bajinder Singh found guilty in 2018 sexual harassment case

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: SC junks Tushar Gandhi's plea against Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment ddr

'Don't carry emotions here': SC junks Tushar Gandhi's plea against Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment

Bengaluru residents to pay more for disposing trash from Apr 1, BBMP levies 'garbage cess'; BJP slams Congress shk

Bengaluru residents to pay more for disposing trash from Apr 1, BBMP levies 'garbage cess'; BJP slams Congress

Madhya Pradesh enforces liquor ban in religious cities, CM Mohan Yadav calls 'historic step' anr

Madhya Pradesh enforces liquor ban in religious cities, CM Mohan Yadav calls 'historic step'

Maharashtra woman hacks husband's WhatsApp, finds he sexually abused women, gets him arrested shk

Maharashtra woman hacks husband's WhatsApp, finds he sexually abused women, gets him arrested

Kerala: Major drug case stalls as accused from Mali secure bail and escape due to police lapse report anr

Kerala: Major drug case stalls as accused secure bail and escape due to police lapse; Report

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: MI batter Rohit Sharma gets loudest cheer on his first six of the season against KKR at Wankhede HRD

IPL 2025: MI batter Rohit Sharma gets loudest cheer on his first six of the season against KKR at Wankhede

L2: Empuraan controversy: 'Re-editing done with collective consent', says producer Antony Perumbavoor anr

L2: Empuraan controversy: 'Re-editing done with collective consent', says producer Antony Perumbavoor

New financial year, new rates: Sukanya Samriddhi, PPF and more; full details AJR

New financial year, new rates: Sukanya Samriddhi, PPF and more; full details

Elon Musk inspired 5 tips to become a billionaire ATG

Elon Musk inspired 5 tips to become a billionaire

Mouni Roy Inspired Eye Makeup Looks for Small Eyes sri

Small Eyes, Big Impact: 5 Eye Makeup Looks Inspired by Mouni Roy

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Kerala Pulse | ASHA Workers CUT HAIR in ‘Symbolic’ Protest on 50th Day of Stir, Demand Pay Hike

Video Icon
Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Northeast Pulse | Van Durgas of Kaziranga: Protecting Assam’s Precious Wildlife

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Asianet News Rewind | When Kejriwal Said Modi to Retire in Sept 2025, Amit Shah to Become PM

Video Icon
Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Kill Fame Lakshya Extends Eid Wishes, Thanks Fans & Film Industry for Support

Video Icon
Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Card Skimming: How to Protect Your Money from High-Tech Thieves?

Video Icon