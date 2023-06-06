Air India Delhi-San Francisco flight makes emergency landing in Russia

The Air India flight AI173 going to San Francisco from New Delhi had to be diverted to Magadan in Russia due to a technical issue in the engine. The flight landed safely in Russia.

The Air India flight going to San Francisco from New Delhi had to be diverted to Magadan in Russia due to a technical issue in the engine. The flight landed safely in Russia while all the 216 passengers and 16 crew members were disembarked. The flight that was diverted was AI173.

The Air India's spokesperson said: "Air India flight AI173 operating from Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely at Magadan airport in Russia."

The airline further said that the passengers are being provided with all support on ground and will be provided alternate options to reach their destinations at the earliest. "The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks on the ground," airline further added.