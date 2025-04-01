user
'Don't carry emotions here': SC junks Tushar Gandhi's plea against Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment

Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi, challenging the Gujarat government’s Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project.

BREAKING: SC junks Tushar Gandhi's plea against Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, Tushar Gandhi, challenging the Gujarat government’s Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project.

The top dismissed Tushar Gandhi’s plea against the Gujarat government’s Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project, citing an unexplained delay of over two years in challenging a previous ruling.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal noted that Gandhi had approached the apex court only in 2024 despite the Gujarat High Court’s decision in October 2022 allowing the project to proceed. The high court had accepted the state government’s assurance that the original Gandhi Ashram, spread over five acres, would remain untouched. With this ruling, the ₹1,200 crore project to modernize the ashram can now move forward.

