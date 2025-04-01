user
SBI banking services disrupted due to Annual Closing; customers face outages

Several users took to social media to express frustration over failed transactions and unresponsive banking applications.

Ajay Joseph
Updated: Apr 1, 2025, 2:27 PM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) customers on Tuesday (April 1) faced disruptions in banking services as mobile banking, ATM withdrawals, and fund transfers encountered technical issues. According to website performance tracking platform Downdetector, the outage began around 8:15 AM and peaked at 11:45 AM, with over 800 complaints registered.

Reports revealed that 64% of the reported issues were related to mobile banking, 33% to fund transfers, and 3% to ATM withdrawals. Several users took to social media to express frustration over failed transactions and unresponsive banking applications.

SBI later issued a statement confirming the temporary service disruption, attributing it to annual financial closing activities. "Due to Annual Closing activities, our digital services will be unavailable to our esteemed customers between 01:00 PM to 04:00 PM (IST) on April 1, 2025. We request you to use UPI Lite and ATM channels for uninterrupted services. We apologize for the inconvenience caused," the statement read.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) also acknowledged intermittent transaction failures across multiple banks due to the financial year-end process. "Today, due to financial year closing, some banks are facing intermittent transaction declines. The UPI system is working fine, and we are working with the concerned banks for necessary redressal," NPCI said.

