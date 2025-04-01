BREAKING: ED opposes Tamil Nadu government's plea in Madras HC, seeks dismissal in alleged liquor scam case

Read Full Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a counter affidavit in the Madras High Court, opposing the Tamil Nadu government's plea in the alleged liquor scam case and seeking its dismissal.

The state had challenged the ongoing ED investigation, arguing that the agency was overstepping its jurisdiction. However, the ED maintained that the probe falls well within its mandate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), citing financial irregularities linked to the alleged scam. The case has sparked a political row, with the opposition accusing the ruling DMK of shielding those involved, while the government insists on due process.



Latest Videos