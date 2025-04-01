user
Rajasthan SHOCKER! AIIMS nursing officer hangs self during video call with boyfriend; probe on

A nursing officer, working at AIIMS Jodhpur in Rajasthan, died allegedly by suicide while she was on a video call with her boyfriend.

Published: Apr 1, 2025, 2:27 PM IST

A nursing officer, working at AIIMS Jodhpur in Rajasthan, died allegedly by suicide while she was on a video call with her boyfriend. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Originally from Gujarat, Dimple Chitara was living in a rented house in the Mahadev Nagar Basni area of Jodhpur. On the evening of March 30, around 3 pm, Dimple hanged herself during a video call. Initial police investigation revealed that her phone was connected to her boyfriend Yash Shakla at the time of the suicide.

Yash then called Dimple's friends and asked them to immediately check on her in her room. By the time her friends arrived, Dimple was already hanging from the noose.

As soon as Dimple's father, Raju Bhai, received the news of the incident, he immediately reached Jodhpur with his relatives. In the report given to the police, he stated that his daughter had been married four years ago, but had separated from her husband after only a year and a half of marriage.

Also read: Maharashtra woman hacks husband's WhatsApp, finds he sexually abused women, gets him arrested

A friend living with Dimple told the police that as soon as they heard about the incident, they rushed to the room and took her down from the noose. She was immediately taken to AIIMS Hospital, but despite all efforts, the doctors could not save her.

The police are investigating the matter from every angle as the exact reason behind the incident is not known yet.

Yash Shakla is being questioned, and call records of his last conversation with her are also being examined. 

Also read: 'Yeshu Yeshu' pastor Bajinder Singh sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 Zirakpur rape case

