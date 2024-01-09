Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Farmers to hold strike in front of Supplyco office in Kottayam for delayed payments

    More than 5000 farmers in seven panchayats, namely Aymanam, Arpookara, Thalayazham, Kallara, Neendoor, and Kumarakom areas of the Kottayam district are yet to get money. The arrears are for paddy harvested in October and November.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    Kottayam: The farmers in Kottayam are in distress as they have not received the amount of paddy from Supplyco even after months of paddy cultivation. The farmers are scheduled to strike in front of the Kottayam Supplyco office from January 10.

    More than 5000 farmers in seven panchayats namely Aymanam, Arpookara, Thalayazham, Kallara, Neendoor, and Kumarakom areas of the Kottayam district are yet to get money. The arrears are for paddy harvested in October and November. The farmers stated that they could start the next paddy cultivation only after getting delayed payments.

    Farmers who borrowed money for cultivation are facing a serious crisis due to delayed fund disbursement. Despite inquiries, Supplyco officials could not provide a clear answer on when the money would be available. It is already a month late to start paddy cultivation. The farmers thus stated that if the money is not received in time, it will be impossible to plant paddy this time.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 2:21 PM IST
