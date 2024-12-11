India evacuates 75 nationals from war-torn Syria amid civil unrest; check details

Bashar al-Assad, who had the backing of Russia and Iran, has been ruling the country since 2000 after the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad. His father was in power since 1971 until his death in 2000.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing civil war in Syria, India on Tuesday night evacuated its 75 nationals from the war-torn country.All the evacuees have been taken to Lebanon by road and from there they will be brought to India. Among the evacuees, 44 ‘zaireen’ are from Jammu & Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab.

“All Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India,” an official statement from the ministry of external affairs said on Tuesday.

Coordinated by the embassies of India in Damascus and Beirut, the evacuation was put into effect “following our assessment of the security situation and requests from Indian nationals in Syria.”

“The Government accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad.”

The ministry of external affairs has asked the Indian nationals who are staying in Syria to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus. They have also shared the embassies’ emergency helpline numbers +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID (hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in) for updates.

“The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

India has called for a peaceful and inclusive political process in the country.

“We underline the need for all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society.”

Following the escape of President Bashar al-Assad in the face of advance by rebel forces, Mohammed al-Bashir has been appointed Syria’s new prime minister until March 1, 2025.

Bashar al-Assad, who had the backing of Russia and Iran, has been ruling the country since 2000 after the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad. His father was in power since 1971 until his death in 2000.

Since 2011, Syria witnessed a number of uprising with a major one of 2011, which Assad suppressed using chemical weapons and backing from Moscow and Tehran.

According to the United Nation’s refugee agency – UNHCR, over 13 million people fled their homes in the war with about 7 million of them were displaced within the country and 6 million abroad.

