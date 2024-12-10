NDA has majority, have faith in Chairman: Kiren Rijiju on no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the INDIA alliance for disrespecting the Rajya Sabha Chairman during their no-confidence motion. The motion, filed due to alleged partisan functioning, accuses Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of interrupting speeches and denying adequate debate.

The Congress and its allies were criticized by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for "disrespecting the dignity of the Chair" during the opposition group INDIA's no-confidence resolution against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Rijiju said that the NDA holds the majority in the Upper House of Parliament and accused the Opposition of consistently ignoring the Chair's authority in both Houses.

"The Congress party and their alliance continuously behaved wrongly by not following the direction of the Chair. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji comes from a humble background and has always worked for farmers' and people's welfare. We respect him and are happy with the way he guides the House," Rijiju said, condemning the 60 MPs who signed the notice. He said, "The NDA has the majority, and we all have faith in the Chairman."

Also Read | Shocking CCTV footage shows drunk man throwing crude bombs outside clubs in Gurugram's Sector 29 (WATCH)

The Rajya Sabha Chairman's "partisan functioning" was the reason given by the Congress-led INDIA group when they filed the no-confidence resolution on Tuesday. The motion, signed by over 70 MPs from parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), alleges bias in the conduct of House proceedings.

The Opposition accused Dhankhar of frequently interrupting speeches, particularly those of Congress President and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, and denying adequate debate on critical issues. They alleged violations of parliamentary norms, including instances where Kharge's microphone was turned off during his addresses. The bloc also pointed to instances where Dhankhar allegedly made personal remarks against members, further fuelling their dissatisfaction.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Stalker sets 16-year-old girl on fire for rejecting his proposal

The motion comes amid heightened tensions in Parliament, with Monday and Tuesday's interruptions due to BJP charges that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were connected to billionaire George Soros and a media outlet supported by his foundation.

Latest Videos