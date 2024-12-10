UP HORROR caught on camera: Man strikes wife 18 times in 11 seconds with iron rod as neighbours watch

In a horrifying incident, a man brutally murdered his wife with an iron rod, unleashing 11 relentless blows in a span of just 18 seconds in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

In a horrifying incident, a man brutally murdered his wife with an iron rod, unleashing 11 relentless blows in a span of just 18 seconds in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The heart-wrenching crime that unfolded in Agra’s Trans Yamuna Colony, captured on CCTV, has surfaced on social media, leaving everyone shocked.

The CCTV footage shows, the man attacking his wife Rama Devi with an iron rod 11 times while neighbours stand by as spectators and not intervening to save the woman.

According to reports, the accused, Dadhichi, executed the brutal attack after a heated argument with his wife over selling their land. Devi, who had recently returned to her house after living separately due to ongoing disputes, succumbed to her injuries after being taken to SN Medical Hospital by her elder son Kaushal. The doctors declared her dead on arrival. 

Following the heinous act, Dadhichi returned home and went to sleep, as if nothing had happened. The couple's son, Manoj, was also reportedly involved.

