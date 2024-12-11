When was Jesus Christ really born? Scientists reveal EXACT date & it wasn't on December 25 AD 1

Historical and scientific evidence suggests that Jesus was likely not born in the winter of 1 AD. Scholars believe his birth might date back to the first century BC, possibly in spring, and point to a 1,500-year-old clerical error as the root of this calendar conundrum.

For millions of Christians worldwide, December 25 marks more than just a festive day filled with gifts, shimmering lights, and feasts—it signifies the birth of Jesus Christ. This year, according to tradition, it would be the 2,023rd birthday of the central figure of Christianity. But what if this date, enshrined in centuries of faith and culture, is actually incorrect?

Historical and scientific evidence suggests that Jesus was likely not born in the winter of 1 AD. Scholars believe his birth might date back to the first century BC, possibly in spring, and point to a 1,500-year-old clerical error as the root of this calendar conundrum.

"It remains a humbling fact that despite various claims, no one in modern times is really certain of the exact year of Jesus’s birth," says Professor Lawrence Mykytiuk of Purdue University.

Key to dating Jesus' birth is aligning it with the life of King Herod the Great, who ruled Judea from 37 BC. The Gospel of Matthew recounts Herod’s infamous decree to kill all male infants after learning of the “King of the Jews.” Though the "massacre of the innocents" lacks external corroboration, Herod’s death provides a critical timeline anchor.

Historical records, including Jewish historian Flavius Josephus’ Jewish Antiquities, describe a lunar eclipse shortly before Herod’s death. Most scholars place this event on March 13, 4 BC, suggesting Jesus was born between 6 and 4 BC.

Further complicating matters, the Gospel writers describe shepherds watching over their flocks at night—a practice more consistent with spring lambing season than harsh winter months.

The Star of Bethlehem Mystery

The famed Star of Bethlehem has fascinated astronomers and historians alike. Some point to a bright comet recorded by Chinese astronomers in 5 BC, while others suggest a rare astronomical event. In 6 BC, a "triple conjunction" occurred when Jupiter and Saturn appeared unusually close three times within months—a celestial event possibly interpreted as heralding a royal birth.

Professor Colin Humphreys of the University of Cambridge explains, “In the spring of 5 BC, a comet swept across the sky for 70 days, a striking celestial event that could have been the Star of Bethlehem.”

Why December 25?

The first recorded celebration of Jesus' birth on December 25 dates to the fourth century, appearing in a Roman almanac. Some argue this date aligns with pagan midwinter festivals like Saturnalia or Sol Invictus. However, Reverend Professor Andrew McGowan of Yale Divinity School challenges this theory, pointing out that early Christians did not heavily borrow from pagan traditions.

Instead, the date may have theological roots. Ancient Christians believed Jesus was conceived and crucified on March 25, with his birth exactly nine months later on December 25.

“Connecting Jesus’ conception and death in this way reflects ancient and medieval understandings of salvation being bound together,” notes Professor McGowan.

How Old Is Jesus Really?

If Jesus was born around 6 BC, he would now be approximately 2,029 years old. This recalibration challenges traditional timelines but enriches our understanding of the historical and spiritual significance of one of history’s most influential figures.

