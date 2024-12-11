When was Jesus Christ really born? Scientists reveal EXACT date & it wasn't on December 25 AD 1

Historical and scientific evidence suggests that Jesus was likely not born in the winter of 1 AD. Scholars believe his birth might date back to the first century BC, possibly in spring, and point to a 1,500-year-old clerical error as the root of this calendar conundrum.

When was Jesus Christ really born? Scientists reveal EXACT date & it wasn't on December 25 AD 1 shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

 

For millions of Christians worldwide, December 25 marks more than just a festive day filled with gifts, shimmering lights, and feasts—it signifies the birth of Jesus Christ. This year, according to tradition, it would be the 2,023rd birthday of the central figure of Christianity. But what if this date, enshrined in centuries of faith and culture, is actually incorrect?

Historical and scientific evidence suggests that Jesus was likely not born in the winter of 1 AD. Scholars believe his birth might date back to the first century BC, possibly in spring, and point to a 1,500-year-old clerical error as the root of this calendar conundrum.

"It remains a humbling fact that despite various claims, no one in modern times is really certain of the exact year of Jesus’s birth," says Professor Lawrence Mykytiuk of Purdue University.

Key to dating Jesus' birth is aligning it with the life of King Herod the Great, who ruled Judea from 37 BC. The Gospel of Matthew recounts Herod’s infamous decree to kill all male infants after learning of the “King of the Jews.” Though the "massacre of the innocents" lacks external corroboration, Herod’s death provides a critical timeline anchor.

Historical records, including Jewish historian Flavius Josephus’ Jewish Antiquities, describe a lunar eclipse shortly before Herod’s death. Most scholars place this event on March 13, 4 BC, suggesting Jesus was born between 6 and 4 BC.

Further complicating matters, the Gospel writers describe shepherds watching over their flocks at night—a practice more consistent with spring lambing season than harsh winter months.

Also read: Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates

The Star of Bethlehem Mystery

The famed Star of Bethlehem has fascinated astronomers and historians alike. Some point to a bright comet recorded by Chinese astronomers in 5 BC, while others suggest a rare astronomical event. In 6 BC, a "triple conjunction" occurred when Jupiter and Saturn appeared unusually close three times within months—a celestial event possibly interpreted as heralding a royal birth.

Professor Colin Humphreys of the University of Cambridge explains, “In the spring of 5 BC, a comet swept across the sky for 70 days, a striking celestial event that could have been the Star of Bethlehem.”

Why December 25?

The first recorded celebration of Jesus' birth on December 25 dates to the fourth century, appearing in a Roman almanac. Some argue this date aligns with pagan midwinter festivals like Saturnalia or Sol Invictus. However, Reverend Professor Andrew McGowan of Yale Divinity School challenges this theory, pointing out that early Christians did not heavily borrow from pagan traditions.

Instead, the date may have theological roots. Ancient Christians believed Jesus was conceived and crucified on March 25, with his birth exactly nine months later on December 25.

“Connecting Jesus’ conception and death in this way reflects ancient and medieval understandings of salvation being bound together,” notes Professor McGowan.

How Old Is Jesus Really?

If Jesus was born around 6 BC, he would now be approximately 2,029 years old. This recalibration challenges traditional timelines but enriches our understanding of the historical and spiritual significance of one of history’s most influential figures.

Also read: For the first time in 1,700 years, real face of beloved Santa Claus REVEALED - just in time for Christmas

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India friendship with Russia is deeper than deepest ocean defence minister rajnath singh

India’s friendship with Russia is deeper than deepest ocean: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

7500 year old Snake-Man sculpture discovered in Kuwait vkp

7500 year old Snake-Man sculpture discovered in Kuwait

Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates shk

Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates

VC Fund CEO shares Elon Musk's 'remote work no longer acceptable' emails to Tesla staff; see VIRAL post shk

VC Fund CEO shares Elon Musk's 'remote work no longer acceptable' emails to Tesla staff; see VIRAL post

Ex-Intel CEO calls public to join him in '24-hour prayer & fasting' for 100K employees amid corporate turmoil shk

Ex-Intel CEO calls public to join him in '24-hour prayer & fasting' for 100K employees amid corporate turmoil

Recent Stories

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today december 11 2024 significance, puja timings, history anr

Guruvayur Ekadashi Today; Know significance of this Ekadashi

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena questions Chum Darang's individuality amid gang tensions NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena questions Chum Darang's individuality amid gang tensions

Kolkata weather ALERT: Heavy rain predicted, THESE three districts face flood risk AJR

Kolkata weather ALERT: Heavy rain predicted, THESE three districts face flood risk

Hina Khan to Pawan Kalyan: Top 10 most searched actors of 2024 worldwide NTI

Hina Khan to Pawan Kalyan: Top 10 most searched actors of 2024 worldwide

India friendship with Russia is deeper than deepest ocean defence minister rajnath singh

India’s friendship with Russia is deeper than deepest ocean: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon