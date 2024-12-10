'A visionary, exceptional leader': PM Modi pays tribute to ex-Karnataka CM SM Krishna, pens heartfelt letter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the passing of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, praising his leadership and contributions to the state's development. PM Modi shared a heartfelt letter and tweet, remembering Krishna's impactful tenure and dedication to public service.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 7:57 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna, calling him a remarkable leader admired by people from all walks of life. He wrote a condolence letter to late SM Krishna's wife Prema Krishna. He wrote, "I received the news of the demise of Shri S.M. Joshi with a feeling of grief and sadness. Such a loss leaves a void that can never be filled."

Calling him a 'visionary' and an 'exceptional leader', PM Modi further wrote: "He was respected and admired by one and all across the political spectrum. His tenure as Chief Minister of Karnataka will always be fondly remembered by the people of the state." 

Also Read | Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, architect of Bengaluru's IT boom, passes away at 92

Here is the full letter: 

"Over the years, I have had several warm interactions with Shri SM Krishna ji. I will always cherish these memories," he added.

PM Modi's tweet on SM Krishna's demise

“Shri SM Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others. He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka’s Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read | How SM Krishna transformed Bengaluru into India's 'Silicon City'

The 92-year-old Krishna had been ailing for quite some time and died at his residence in Bengaluru early Tuesday morning, his family said. Krishna is survived by his wife Prema and two daughters Shambhavi and Malavika.

