Kerala: Drunk cop assaults bakery owner, family; suspended

A police officer allegedly beat up a bakery shop owner in Nedumbaserry on Wednesday (Sep 20) and subsequently, he was suspended by the Nedumbassery police. A complaint has been filed against SI Sunil Kumar.

Kochi: A police officer was suspended from duty on Thursday after he inebriated and attacked a bakery owner and his wife last day near Kariyad in Nedumbassery. Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar was suspended after his medical examination proved that he had been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Also read: Onam Bumper 2023: Besides Rs 25 crore prize, Kerala's Palakkad district tops in ticket sales as well

The incident took place on Wednesday (Sep 20) at 9 pm. When he entered the Kariyad bakery owned by Kunjumon and attacked him, Sunil was on duty in the control room vehicle under the Nedumbassery police station. Those who were present at the time of the occurrence claim that the SI visited the bakery and informed them of a knife attack that had occurred in Kariyad.

He then attacked Kunjumon, his wife Alby, and his daughter Merin with a wooden cane. At that point, neighbours went to the family's help and detained the cop. The locals quickly alerted the Nedumbassery police and took the SI to Angamaly Taluk Hospital for a medical checkup. The medical report claimed that Sunil was under the influence of alcohol.

Speaking to Asianet News, Kunjumon said that SI Sunil Kumar used foul words and beat him with the wooden cane for no reason in front of his wife and 11-year-old daughter. The shop owner also said that he had never met this cop before. Kunjumon, his family, and trader Johnny were assaulted.

