Onam Bumper 2023: Besides Rs 25 crore prize, Kerala's Palakkad district tops in ticket sales as well

On behalf of the Lottery Department, the Government of Kerala declared the "Thiruvonam Bumper BR 93 Result" winners. The maximum number of tickets were sold in Palakkad district.

Thiruvananthapuram: The most awaited Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 result was declared on Wednesday (Sep 20) changing the lives of several people winning crores or lakhs of rupees. Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced the first prize winner of Rs 25 crore. The whopping first prize was won by Coimbatore Annur native Natarajan, who bought 10 tickets each worth Rs 500 from Bava Lottery Agency situated at Walayar in Palakkad four days ago.

It is to be noted that Palakkad has recorded the maximum number of Onam bumper ticket sales this year. According to reports, a total of 11,70,050

Thiruvonam bumper tickets were sold in Palakkad district alone – two lakh tickets more than Thrissur which is ranked second. This means that Rs 46.80 crore went to the Kerala government from Palakkad district.

As many as 20 winners received Rs 1 crore each as second prize. The third-place winners (20 winners) received a prize of Rs 50 lakh each, the fourth place winners (10 winners) received Rs. 5 lakh each, and the fifth-place winners (10 winners) received Rs 2 lakh each.

Now, after the tax deductions, the first prize winner will roughly get Rs 15 crores and 75 lakhs. The state government said that ticket sales broke last year's record of 66 lakh.

Anoop, a resident of Sreevaraham in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, was the winner of the state lottery department's Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery 2022 worth Rs 25 crore. An autorickshaw driver by profession, he bought the lottery ticket costing Rs 500 from Pazhavangadi a day before the draw.