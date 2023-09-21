Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam Bumper 2023: Besides Rs 25 crore prize, Kerala's Palakkad district tops in ticket sales as well

    On behalf of the Lottery Department, the Government of Kerala declared the "Thiruvonam Bumper BR 93 Result" winners. The maximum number of tickets were sold in Palakkad district.

    Onam Bumper 2023: Besides 25 cr prize, Kerala's Palakkad district tops in ticket sales as well anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The most awaited Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper 2023 result was declared on Wednesday (Sep 20) changing the lives of several people winning crores or lakhs of rupees. Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced the first prize winner of Rs 25 crore. The whopping first prize was won by Coimbatore Annur native Natarajan, who bought 10 tickets each worth Rs 500 from Bava Lottery Agency situated at Walayar in Palakkad four days ago.

    Also read: Onam Bumper 2023 Result announced: Check mega lottery prize winners

    It is to be noted that Palakkad has recorded the maximum number of Onam bumper ticket sales this year. According to reports, a total of 11,70,050

    Thiruvonam bumper tickets were sold in Palakkad district alone – two lakh tickets more than Thrissur which is ranked second. This means that Rs 46.80 crore went to the Kerala government from Palakkad district. 

    As many as 20 winners received Rs 1 crore each as second prize. The third-place winners (20 winners) received a prize of Rs 50 lakh each, the fourth place winners (10 winners) received Rs. 5 lakh each, and the fifth-place winners (10 winners) received Rs 2 lakh each.

    Now, after the tax deductions, the first prize winner will roughly get Rs 15 crores and 75 lakhs. The state government said that ticket sales broke last year's record of 66 lakh.

    Anoop, a resident of Sreevaraham in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, was the winner of the state lottery department's Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery 2022 worth Rs 25 crore. An autorickshaw driver by profession, he  bought the lottery ticket costing Rs 500 from Pazhavangadi a day before the draw. 

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India suspends visa services in Canada citing 'operational reasons'; check details AJR

    India suspends visa services in Canada citing 'operational reasons'; check details

    Rahul Gandhi turns 'coolie' at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station; interaction with porters goes viral WATCH AJR

    Rahul Gandhi turns 'coolie' at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station; interaction with porters goes viral WATCH

    Fact Check: Be careful about viral job offer promising Rs 10000 per week rkn

    Fact Check: Be careful about viral job offer promising Rs 10000 per week

    Massive police raids sweep Punjab to arrest gangsters linked to Goldy Brar AJR

    Massive police raids sweep Punjab to arrest gangsters linked to Goldy Brar

    Onam Bumper 2023: Second prize ticket sold from Bhagavathi agency in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Onam Bumper 2023: Second prize ticket sold from Bhagavathi agency in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Will 'The Kerala Story', 'Rocky Aur Rani' likely be India's official entry from Bollywood to Oscars 2024? vma

    Will 'The Kerala Story', 'Rocky Aur Rani' likely be India's official entry from Bollywood to Oscars 2024?

    India suspends visa services in Canada citing 'operational reasons'; check details AJR

    India suspends visa services in Canada citing 'operational reasons'; check details

    King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan's film's OTT release date postponed; Check new date HERE rkn

    King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan's film's OTT release date postponed; Check new date HERE

    Vivo V29 series India launch date CONFIRMED Here is what you can expect gcw

    Vivo V29 series India launch date CONFIRMED! Here's what you can expect

    Rahul Gandhi turns 'coolie' at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station; interaction with porters goes viral WATCH AJR

    Rahul Gandhi turns 'coolie' at Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station; interaction with porters goes viral WATCH

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon