    Kerala: Director of High Rich Shoppe remanded for tax fraud worth Rs 126 crore

    The High Rich Shoppe company director Prathapan K D was remanded for tax fraud worth Rs 126 crore in Thrissur. The GST department has taken steps to freeze the bank accounts associated with both the company and the accused.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Thrissur: The High Rich Shoppe company director Prathapan K D was remanded for tax fraud worth Rs 126 crore in Thrissur. The Kerala GST Intelligence arrested the accused on December 1. This is one of the biggest cases of GST evasion detected by the state GST department.

    On November 24, the Kasaragod GST Intelligence unit conducted a raid at the office of High Rich Online Shopee in Arattupuzha. The investigations revealed that the company had evaded taxes amounting to Rs 126.54 crore by concealing a turnover of Rs 703 crore. The directors were subsequently summoned as part of the ongoing inquiry. Pratapan, the director, was arrested following the finding of massive GST evasion on December 1.

    After the raid, the accused attempted to avoid arrest by making payments of Rs 1.50 crore on November 24 and Rs 50 crore on November 27. However, these efforts proved unsuccessful, and the individual was apprehended. High Rich Shoppe operates as an e-commerce platform with a multi-level marketing model, and its transactions are primarily concentrated in other states. The GST department has taken steps to freeze the bank accounts associated with both the company and the accused.
     

