    Kerala: CPM cadres accuse party leader of swindling lakhs from Kozhikode co-operative society

    The complaint has been filed against Kozhikode's lawyer and CPM area committee member OM Bharadwaj for defrauding Rs 17 lakh while being the legal advisor of Calicut City Janatha Welfare Co-Operative Society Limited.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    Kozhikode: The Calicut City Janatha Welfare Co-Operative Society Limited and party workers have filed a complaint against a Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) leader who committed loan frauds worth lakhs of rupees. The complaint has been filed against Kozhikode's lawyer and CPM area committee member OM Bharadwaj. The complaint is that he cheated after taking a loan from the society for which he was the legal advisor. The CPM leader has to pay Rs 17 lakh including principal and interest.

    Advocate OM Bharadwaj is a member of CPM Kozhikode North Area Committee and Ashokapuram Local Secretary. Currently, he is also the Vice Chairman of the CPM-led Calicut Town Service Co-operative Bank. 

    The letter stated that on March 16, 2016, Bharadwaj had taken a loan of Rs. 7 lakh from the Sangh as a pledge of the property and after defaulting on the repayment, he tried to foreclose the property but could not due to legal problems. The letter states that the land given as security for the loan has been placed as a security property in connection with another case in the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and the Tehsildar has ordered that it should not be sold or transferred.

    The letter ends by saying that Bharadwaj, who was also the society's legal advisor, deliberately cheated the group. The party workers started writing letters with and without names when they saw that the leadership was not moving despite the publication of this letter. The party workers point out that the person who committed irregularities in one co-operative society was made the vice-chairman of another co-operative society against the court orders and the instructions of the co-operative registrar.

    The letter also states that the fact that he is working as a vice-chairman of Town Service Co-operative Bank, which is a proud institution of the party in the district, is a cause for concern. The complaint filed by some people in the Ashokapuram area demanding that Bharadwaj be disqualified by the town bank has been forwarded to the assistant registrar for further action.

    Last Updated Oct 23, 2023, 3:00 PM IST
