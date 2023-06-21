Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: CPI(M) accused of threatening woman who complained about leakage in Life Mission project flats

    CPM members threatened a woman who spoke out to the media about the leak in the apartments developed under Life Mission. In parallel, the Congress-controlled panchayat committee passed a resolution and forwarded it to the government, asking for a judicial investigation into the leak of the apartment complex worth 9 crores within two months.

    Kerala: CPI-M accused of threatening woman who complained about leakage in Life Mission project flats anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    Kottayam: A woman who responded to the media on the leakage in the flats built under Life Mission was allegedly threatened by CPM workers. A resident of Life Mission Flat in Vijayapuram, Kottayam complained to the Manarcad police against twenty CPM workers including gram panchayat members. At the same time, the Congress-ruled panchayat committee passed a resolution and sent it to the government, demanding a judicial inquiry into the leak of the flat complex built for 9 crores within two months.

    Also read: 'This is the real Kerala Story...' CM Pinarayi Vijayan hands over new homes to over 20,000 families

    The houses in the Life Mission flat complex inaugurated by the Chief Minister on April 8 had leaked within two months, leading to widespread complaints from the residents. The residents also expressed their complaint to the Asianet News team that came to the flat complex for a news shoot the other day. A housewife named Kunjumol, who raised doubts about the quality of the construction, was threatened by the CPM members, including members of the Gram Panchayat on Tuesday afternoon. Kunjumol said that she was asked by the CPM members if there were any problems, why did they inform the media without telling the party?

    The leader of the CPM Parliamentary Party in the panchayat, PT Biju, who confirmed that he went to Kunjumol's house with the party area secretary to look into the leak, refuted the accusation of intimidation. The Congress leaders, including the president and vice president of the gram panchayat, got into a fight with the builders of the flat after learning about the occurrence. The contractors attempted to use the verbal altercation to argue that the residents were to blame for the flats' damage.

    The Panchayat Administration Committee received a report from the Vijayapuram Panchayat Assistant Engineer at the same time suggesting that there are numerous issues with the apartment block. Based on this, the panchayat administration under Congress called for a probe into the irregularities in the building. The Panchayat Administrative Committee, which is run by Congress, is under fire from the CPM for allegedly trying to sabotage the government's ambitious agenda. Repairs to stem the leak in the flat are ongoing in the interim.

    Also read: Life Mission Housing Scheme: Kerala CM to inaugurate 4 complexes on Saturday

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 3:13 PM IST
