Life Mission Housing Scheme: Kerala CM to inaugurate 4 complexes on Saturday

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate four housing complexes built under the Life Mission Kerala Housing project for the rehabilitation of 174 landless and homeless families on Saturday at 10.30 am at Kadampur in Kannur district.

Industries Minister P Rajeev informed that the chief minister will hand over the keys to 44 beneficiaries of the Kadambur flats. Other housing complexes are located in Punalur in the Kollam district, Vijayapuram in the Kottayam district and Karimannur in the Idukki district. The functions are part of the centenary program to coincide with the government's second anniversary.

The two-bedroom, one-hall, kitchen apartments will have a common corridor, borewell, drinking water storage, waste disposal system, generator and solar light system. Minister P Rajeev said that the government aims to hand over houses to more than one lakh families and construct 25 more housing complexes this year. Each home complex has been estimated to cost between Rs 6.7 and Rs 7.85 crores to build.

So far 3,39,822 beneficiaries have completed the construction of houses as part of the Life Complete Housing Scheme. The target is to complete the construction of 1,06,000 houses in the financial year 2022-23. Of this, the construction of 54,430 houses has been completed since April 2022. Construction of 60,160 houses is progressing in various stages. Apart from this, the construction of 25 housing complexes is also in progress. Apart from this, it has been decided to construct new housing complexes in the panchayats of Nellikuzhi in Ernakulam district and Poovachal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Prefabrication technology is used to erect the buildings. The building's frame is created utilising LGSF technology, and then a fibre cement board is used to cover it. The building's four floors are all composed of concrete. Two courtyards are inside the building to provide sufficient light and ventilation. In the rooms, ceramic tiles are used, while vitrified tiles are used in the common spaces. Lights and fans are also available. There are also refrigerator and washing machine facilities available.

The Hyderabad-based Pennar Industries company did the building at Kadampur. The remaining three apartment buildings were built by Ahmedabad-based Mitsumi Housing Pvt Ltd. For all four projects, the Thrissur District Labor Contract Society has provided consulting services.