    'This is the real Kerala Story...' CM Pinarayi Vijayan hands over new homes to over 20,000 families anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 5, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reportedly took a dig at the controversial Hindi film "The Kerala Story" on Thursday by saying that the progress Kerala is making under the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to eradicate homelessness is the true "Kerala Story."

    After handing over the keys to 20,073 homes under the state government's flagship housing project, Life Mission, CM Vijayan made a reference to the movie in a tweet.

    Also read: 'The Kerala Story' releases today amid controversies; Several theatres cancel shows in Kerala

    He added that a deal was made to build homes for 41,439 families as part of the initiative, which has already benefited over 3.42 lakh families.

    "Kerala is making great strides in ending homelessness under the LDF Govt's #LIFEMission. Today, handed over 20,073 new homes and entered into agreement with 41,439 more families. So far 3,42,156 families have benefited. This is the real Kerala Story!," he tweeted after the key handing over event.

    "The houses were completed as a part of the LDF government's 100 days 'Karma' programme," the Chief Minister said at the event. 

    He further said that a secure home was the right of every human being and the sense of security and confidence it provided was not small.

    The Chief Minister said the Left government was devising and implementing plans to develop and transform Kerala into a state where everyone lives happily. 

    Meanwhile, the controversial film directed by Sudipto Sen, 'The Kerala Story' has been released today in Kerala amid widespread protest from the Left Front and Opposition parties. 

    Also read: Kerala's first transgender bodybuilder Praveen Nath ends life by suicide; Wife attempts to kill self

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
